Alma Café Summer Special Evokes Chef Araujo’s Home

NEW ORLEANS – Executive Chef and Owner of Alma Café, Melissa Araujo, has launched a summer special that draws on the flavors of her childhood and reflects her mission to share the soulful cuisine of her Honduran heritage with New Orleans diners.

Available throughout the summer at both the Bywater and Mid-City locations, the $18 special features a Baleada Sencilla—a traditional Honduran dish filled with beans, crema, and queso—paired with a refreshing Agua Fresca in flavors like mango, watermelon, tamarindo, and horchata de cacahuete.

“Baleadas are something I grew up eating—a simple meal that is filling and full of flavor,” said Araujo. “This summer special is a way of sharing a little piece of home with everyone, plus nothing beats an ice-cold agua fresca on a hot New Orleans day.”

- Sponsors -

Araujo explains that baleadas were a staple during her childhood in Honduras, served fresh in the mornings and filled with refried beans, crema, avocado, and a bit of queso fresco. “Super simple but so satisfying,” she said. “At Alma, we stay true to that tradition but also play around with it a bit. We make our baleadas fresh every single day, which takes time but makes all the difference. And we offer a few different fillings—like house-made chorizo, brisket, or even mushrooms—to give people options while still honoring the original.”

Beyond honoring traditional flavors, Araujo sees Alma as an opportunity to stay creative, especially during New Orleans’ slower summer months. “Summer can definitely be a slower time in New Orleans—people are traveling, it’s hot, and the city just kind of takes a breath. But we try to embrace it. We’re also rolling out a few special dishes and events to keep things interesting. It’s all about staying creative and giving people a reason to come out and enjoy themselves, even in the heat!”

Soul and Resilience

Alma, meaning ‘soul,’ is a story of resilience and community support, especially during COVID. “We opened our first location of Alma in Bywater in 2020. Talk about timing! It was definitely a wild way to start, but honestly, it taught us a lot. We had to rely on each other and really lean into the support of our community. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been incredibly rewarding. Alma started as this personal dream to share my Honduran roots, and now it’s grown into something so much bigger. We opened a second location in Mid-City in February of this year (2025). Seeing people connect with the food and the story behind it—that’s what keeps me going.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

“When we first opened, it was just a small crew of a few of us—basically all hands on deck, wearing a million hats. Now we have about 40 team members, and it feels like a real family,” Araujo added. “We’ve grown slowly and intentionally, bringing in people who really believe in what we’re doing. Everyone—from the kitchen to the front of house—plays such a big role in making Alma what it is. I’m really proud of the team we’ve built.”

The heart of Alma, Araujo says, lies in creating meaningful connections through food. “One of my favorite things about Alma is watching people try something they’ve never had before—like their first baleadas or a plate of yuca fries—and fall in love with it. That moment of surprise and connection is so powerful. We’ve had guests celebrate birthdays, engagements, or even just a quiet morning with a really good cup of coffee. Alma means ‘soul’ in Spanish, and that’s really what we try to bring into everything we do—soulful food, soulful service, and a space where people feel at home.”

The Baleada Sencilla summer special is available Monday through Friday through the end of the season. Alma Café’s Bywater location is at 800 Louisa Street, while the Mid-City location is at 301 N. Carrollton Avenue.

- Sponsors -

Alma Café Hours

Alma Café’s Bywater location at 800 Louisa Street is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and brunch, and also serves dinner on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Mid-City location at 301 N. Carrollton Avenue operates daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and brunch, and offers dinner Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More details are available at eatalmanola.com, and reservations can be made via OpenTable.