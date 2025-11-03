Allstate Sugar Bowl Tennis Classic Returns to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Allstate Sugar Bowl Tennis Classic is returning to New Orleans, continuing a decades-long tradition that draws top amateur and collegiate players — and their fans — to courts across the city each fall. This year’s event will be held Nov. 8–10 at five locations: City Park Tennis Center, Atkinson Stern Tennis Center, Joe Brown Park, UNO Tennis Center, and Audubon Tennis Center.

Drawing hundreds of participants and spectators from across the Gulf South each year, the tournament is one of the region’s longest-running amateur tennis events and a highlight of New Orleans’ fall sports calendar. The event reflects the ongoing partnership between the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the City Park Conservancy, which collaborate each year to promote competitive tennis and expand access to the sport across the community.

“City Park Conservancy is proud to continue the tradition of tournament tennis in the Park,” said Rebecca Dietz, CPC President & CEO. “City Park is a recreation destination for the city and region, and we’re thrilled to share this spotlight with the Allstate Sugar Bowl and see it displayed on a national level.”

- Sponsors -

Matches begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The City Park Tennis Center, located at 5900 Marconi Drive, will serve as the main venue and host the final matches at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 10.

The Classic is sanctioned by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and draws junior players from across the United States and Puerto Rico to compete in divisions ranging from 12 & under to 18 & under.

With more than 900 youth athletes participating last year, the tournament continues to expand its national profile while also generating a meaningful economic impact through increased visitation to the region’s hotels, restaurants, and attractions.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

“The Allstate Sugar Bowl is proud of its long-standing commitment to community events,” said Jeff Hundley, Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO. “From the start in 1934, the Sugar Bowl has sponsored countless amateur competitions, including numerous high-level tennis tournaments. When the opportunity arose to pursue a USTA-sanctioned junior tennis tournament in 2016, we were thrilled. We appreciate the efforts of the tennis community, particularly City Park and the USTA, who have worked hard to build this tournament into a marquee national event.”

Allstate Sugar Bowl Tennis Classic – Event Details

When: Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9 | 8am-10pm; Monday, November 10 | 9:30am

Where: 5900 Marconi Drive, NOLA 70124

Admission: Free

Sponsors

Sponsors helping make the event possible include Louisiana’s Best Kettle Corn, Mike J. Marsiglia, the New Orleans Metropolitan Tennis Association, Rock-n-Sake, Starbucks, the Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine, and the USTA. More information can be found at: NewOreansCityPark.org.

- Sponsors -

About Allstate Sugar Bowl

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 29 national champions, 110 Hall of Fame players, 55 Hall of Fame coaches and 21 Heisman Trophy winners in its 91-year history. The 92nd Allstate Sugar Bowl Football Classic, which will double as a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, is scheduled to be played on January 1, 2026.

In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards, scholarships and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.5 billion into the local economy in the last decade. For more information, visit www.AllstateSugarBowl.org.

About City Park Conservancy

City Park Conservancy is the 501(c)3 that operates the day-to-day care of City Park, in partnership with the City Park Improvement Association, and oversees programming, fundraising, and membership management of the 1,300-acre Park. For over 170 years, City Park has provided access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents of the region and visitors from around the world.

The Park’s 1,300 acres make it one of the largest urban parks in the United States. City Park is a popular place to fish on the bayou, picnic, experience safe outdoor play, or engage in athletic pursuits – as evidenced by more than 3.2 million unique visits each year. The Park’s annual operating budget is largely derived from self-generated activities, often weather dependent. To learn more about the Park and to contribute to help maintain its greenspaces and community programs, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.