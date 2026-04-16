NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Allison “Allie” Shapiro Dandry, executive director of the Shapiro Family Foundation, has been selected to speak at the 2026 Annual Alberto-Culver Lecture at Tulane University Wednesday, April 22.

Drawing from her career in business, philanthropy and community impact, Tulane shares that Shapiro Dandry will explore how purpose and strategy can work together to build careers that are not only impactful, but sustainable.

Established by alumna Carol Lavin Bernick (NC ’74), the Alberto-Culver Lecture Series at Tulane University’s Newcomb Institute is an annual event that brings nationally recognized, accomplished professional women to campus to discuss women in business. Hosted by the Newcomb Institute, it connects students with experts in marketing, leadership and entrepreneurship.

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“I am deeply honored to return to my alma mater as part of the Alberto-Culver Lecture Series,” said Shapiro Dandry. “Many students feel pressure to follow a linear path, but meaningful careers are often shaped by intention, adaptability and a willingness to take thoughtful risks. I’m excited to share a perspective that empowers them to define success on their own terms.”

Through personal stories and practical frameworks, Shapiro Dandry’s forward-looking lecture will challenge students to evaluate opportunities, encourage them to take meaningful risks and build careers aligned with both their values and their ambitions. This talk invites students to rethink success, take up space before they feel ready and begin designing a future that reflects who they are—not just what looks good on paper.

The Alberto-Culver Lecture will take place Wednesday, April 22, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Newcomb Archives Reading Room, Malkin Sacks Commons at Tulane University. The event is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit www.events.tulane.edu/content/culver-lecture-allie-shapiro-dandry.