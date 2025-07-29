Allegiant Announces New Low-Cost Flight Routes

NEW ORLEANS – Allegiant Travel Company has announced a new nonstop route connecting New Orleans to Punta Gorda, Florida, as part of a broader national expansion that adds seven new routes across 12 cities. The new service from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) will begin November 21, with one-way fares starting at $49.*

The addition marks a new destination for New Orleans travelers and reinforces Allegiant’s growing commitment to the region.

“We are thrilled that Allegiant is offering nonstop service to Punta Gorda—a brand new destination from New Orleans Airport,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for New Orleans Airport. “Allegiant’s dedication to its passengers will allow our guests to experience affordable travel to Florida’s beautiful Gulf Coast and surrounding destinations. This new flight is a positive indication of Allegiant’s commitment to growth in New Orleans.”

Allegiant’s Broader Strategy

The announcement is part of Allegiant’s strategy to expand access to popular leisure destinations through nonstop, low-cost service.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to connecting underserved communities with affordable, convenient travel options,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer. “By adding Punta Gorda, we’re offering travelers more access to Southwest Florida’s sunny vacation destinations and strengthening our presence in the region.”

The New Orleans–Punta Gorda route is one of several new nonstop flights launching this fall. Other additions include new service between Fort Myers, Florida and Allentown, Appleton, and Des Moines; Sarasota/Bradenton and Toledo; Fort Lauderdale and Fort Wayne; and Nashville and Gulf Shores. Fares on the new routes start as low as $49–$69 one-way.

Known for its all-nonstop flight model, Allegiant aims to minimize airport time and maximize leisure time for travelers. Tickets for all new routes are now on sale at Allegiant.com, where flight schedules and lowest fares can be found.

One-Way Fares

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by July 30, 2025 for travel by Feb. 10, 2026. Prices displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant currently offers nonstop service between New Orleans and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), providing a direct connection to the Midwest. The addition of the Punta Gorda route will expand the airline’s limited but growing presence at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

About Allegiant

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares.

Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.