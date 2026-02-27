As we close the chapter on another unforgettable Carnival season and look ahead to Jazz Fest, there’s a powerful sense of momentum building across our region. March arrives not with a slowdown, but with energy — an unmistakable signal that our business community is leaning into a new era of leadership, innovation and collaboration.

With new civic leadership, fresh ideas and a shared commitment to accountability and growth, there is a spirit of alignment that feels different. It feels focused. It feels intentional. And it feels like opportunity.

That spirit is on full display throughout March. Don’t miss the following events:

St. Tammany Chamber State of Economic Development Breakfast (March 4)

River Region Chamber Jumpstart: Your Gateway to Success (March 5)

Junior League of New Orleans Women’s Summit (March 6)

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (March 9–14)

New Orleans Chamber Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference (March 13)

Jefferson Chamber Annual Black & Gold Gala (March 20)

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Job Fair (March 28)

Each of these events reflects the diversity and strength of our regional economy — from startups and workforce development to women’s leadership and economic expansion.

We are also proud this month to publish the International Freight Forwarders & Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans (IFFCBANO) Annual Directory — one of the many custom publishing partnerships Renaissance produces each year. Telling the stories of the organizations that move commerce forward remains central to our mission. You can see all our custom publishing titles at bizneworleans.com/custom-publishing/.

Twenty years ago, we believed in the power of storytelling to shape a stronger New Orleans. Today, that belief is even stronger, not only in our core products but also in those we produce for others.

We’re all in — for growth, for progress and for a New Orleans that works for everyone.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing