All About the People

The way Shelby Russ speaks about New Orleans, you would believe he was destined to call the Crescent City home. From his early days in the public school system, to his dreams of opening a museum dedicated to Louisiana’s musical heritage, his gratitude for the city’s culture is what drives him to improve life for its residents.

A native of coastal North Carolina, Shelby Russ spent most of his grade school years near the Jersey Shore so his father could commute to work in Manhattan. But at age twelve, the family returned to the American South. Once they had settled in the Algiers subdivision of Tall Timbers, they realized hadn’t simply returned to the South, they had found a very unique and special culture that was all its own.

- Sponsors -

Russ is proud to call himself a public school kid. He attended an Orleans Parish public high school then went on to complete his education at Louisiana State University. His pride stems from the gift he feels the diversity of a public-school education gives a child.

“I was able to learn with other kids from many different socio-economic backgrounds,” Russ said. “I did not realize at the time what a great gift this was.”

Over the years, Russ has held many roles at AOS Interior Environments, the largest design-assist subcontractor for commercial furniture, fixtures, and manufactured construction in the Gulf South. Some of his titles have included Business Developer, Vice President of Marketing and ultimately President/CEO/Owner. The company collaborates with the architecture, design, and construction community to design highly functional commercial spaces that pair form and function with style.

Recent renovations include the Caesar’s Superdome and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, as well as ongoing work for clients like Ochsner, Entergy, LSU, Tulane, Xavier, Hancock Whitney and LCMC. Russ leads a diverse team of talented interior designers, architects, project managers and operations personnel to execute the design and completion of commercial spaces.

“We have had the privilege to collaborate on many high-profile projects throughout this region for over 47 years,” Russ said.

What Russ loves most about working at AOS is how the work brings the company inside the inner working of so many different businesses and institutions. “I love learning how other organizations function,” he said.

- Sponsors -

For Russ, the greatest reward comes when collaborative work with other professionals both supports the mission of the clients and improves their work life.

Russ started at AOS immediately upon graduation from LSU and, at that time, AOS worked in the niche space of designing records management systems. In 1992, Knoll, one of the largest commercial furniture manufacturers in the world, asked for their regional representation. In 2006, they partnered with an innovation Canadian company, DIRTT, to introduce disruptive technology for construction of commercial interior spaces.

What drove this personal and corporate evolution? An acquired appreciation of design.

“Growing up there were no architects nor design professionals in my extended family,” Russ said. “Looking back, I think that if I had been exposed to the profession, my educational path may have been different. It is interesting, however, upon reflection, that as I grew the business, I grew it along the lines of this new passion.”

But living in New Orleans means life is never all about work. Russ and his wife Susan love exploring all that South Louisiana has to offer.

“Within walking distance of our front door, we find world class restaurants, an abundance of museums and art galleries, sports arenas, and performing arts theaters that would be impossible to find in another city of similar scale,” he said.

Russ describes living in New Orleans as having an embarrassment of riches, with arts, entertainment, and lifestyle attractions that are incredibly accessible from a proximity, supply, and cost standpoint. “Maybe the best in the country,” he said.

His favorite aspect of New Orleans culture is all about the people and the joie de vivre. “People are genuine and authentic,” Russ said. “I find great comfort in that.”

As much as Russ loves Southern Louisiana, he knows that life here can be improved. He enjoys leveraging his past experiences to help civic causes he feels will further advance the quality of life for the entire region. He’s currently investing considerable time working with groups that are important to me and where I feel I can make a positive impact. He said his focus has been on the arts, culture, economic development, and youth empowerment.

If there was one thing he wished people knew more about it would be the world class museum community. A particular favorite of his is the World War II Museum. But he doesn’t just love visiting museums, he’s currently working with a group that is trying to establish a 120,000 square foot, $160M Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience (Museum) in the new River District development site.

“Our state’s role in the birth of original American music is a story that, to date, has not been properly told,” Russ said. “It is largely a story of marginalized people, and it needs to be told to the world in a world class manner.”

Through challenging times in and outside of the workplace, Russ always returns to one element: “I have found humanity to be the greatest tool we all have in navigating turbulent waters. When we step out of our individual fight-or-flight mode and remember that we are all in this together, there is a brighter future on the other side.”

This mindset allowed him to lead AOS through two unprecedented crises: Hurricane Katrina and the COVID-19 pandemic. For Russ, while unique in their complexities and impact, both have called for courage, humility, and unwavering commitment to one another.

Shelby Russ is a man who leads by example. His community engagement is reflected in his team at AOS Interior Environments. He is surrounded by people who are “passionate about making our region a more vibrant, diverse, and inclusive place to live.” And like him, they achieve that through countless volunteer hours, board positions, and personal contributions outside of their professional roles.