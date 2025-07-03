All Aboard! Amtrak “Mardi Gras” Service Ready to Roll

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tickets are now available for new twice-daily Amtrak intercity train service starting Aug. 18 between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans, along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The new state-sponsored “Amtrak Mardi Gras Service” will offer convenient morning and evening departures from both cities – plus a promotion to introduce Amtrak Guest Rewards to the region.

“We encourage customers to get their tickets now to experience this new, comfortable, and scenic service, and have the first opportunity to travel by train on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in nearly 20 years,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Guests can plan travel for football trips this fall, for November and December holiday travel – and even Mardi Gras Season next year.”

Adult coach fares end-to-end start at $15 each way, less for shorter distances. There are everyday discounts for children ages 2-12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, small groups, large groups, and others.

“Visitors from all over the country and even abroad will soon be able to experience the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast from the comfort of a passenger train, a mode of travel not seen in our region for twenty years,” said Charles Busby, Mississippi Transportation Commissioner, Southern Transportation District. “I’m thrilled to see its return, and with tickets for the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service now on sale, we look forward to sharing our coastal hospitality with passengers this August.”

“The return of passenger rail gives both visitors and locals a new way to enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors that make Louisiana so special,” said Glenn Ledet, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “Re-starting the Amtrak line is a significant step toward establishing self-sufficient passenger rail service in the Gulf Coast Region.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Amtrak back to Mobile, and with tickets now officially on sale, this long-awaited service feels closer than ever,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who spoke at a Government Plaza news conference today where the start date, schedule and fares were first announced. “Mobilians have looked forward to the return of passenger rail for years, and the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service promises to deliver not just convenience, but connection.

“Our community is eager to use this service and excited to welcome visitors from across the Gulf Coast.”

News conferences were also held at all the other stops on the route: Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay Saint Louis in Mississippi, and New Orleans.

“Today is only possible thanks to the dedication of stakeholders all across the Gulf Coast who have been tirelessly committed to restoring passenger rail service to our communities for 20 years,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Amtrak Mardi Gras Service reconnects New Orleans to its Gulf Coast neighbors in Mississippi and Alabama, bringing benefits to our residents, businesses, and visitors and furthering anchoring New Orleans as the premier passenger rail hub in the South.

“Amtrak’s return to the Gulf Coast has been a long time coming and we’re excited to see passenger rail returning to the Gulf Coast and will continue to be a strong advocate for existing and future Amtrak service in New Orleans.”

These Amtrak trains will offer Coach and Business Class in addition to Café service with a menu featuring locally sourced items. Guests will enjoy wide reclining seats with ample legroom, no middle seats, free Wi-Fi, and generous carry-on baggage allowances. With space reserved in advance, golf bags will be accepted and pets will be welcomed in carriers and within appropriate weights.

Amtrak Mardi Gras Service guests have same-day connections in both directions daily to the renowned Amtrak “City of New Orleans” trains between New Orleans and Chicago via Jackson, Miss., and Memphis, and next-day connections in New Orleans to famous Amtrak “Crescent” trains to and from New York via Atlanta, and legendary Amtrak “Sunset Limited” trains to and from Los Angeles via Tucson, San Antonio and Houston.

“The Southern Rail Commission is incredibly proud and excited that the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is starting so soon after decades of work by all our partners who have played indispensable roles in today’s announcement,” said Southern Rail Commission (SRC) Chairman Knox Ross. “We know this service will have tremendous impact in boosting our local economies, connecting people with jobs and education opportunities, and bolstering our vibrant tourism industry in the coastal cities along the route and we encourage everyone to start buying tickets for your upcoming travel.”

Amtrak plans to celebrate the start of service with an Inaugural Train to operate on Aug. 16, inviting public officials and others to thank them for working to bring Amtrak service back to the region. A schedule and other details will be released later this month.

“This new Gulf Coast passenger service wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of federal, state, and local partners,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. “The collective effort reflects our ongoing focus on strengthening the communities that are part of our rail network and our workforce.”

Amtrak Guest Rewards “3-3-3” Promotion

Through Nov. 18, 2025, Amtrak Guest Rewards® members can earn triple points on Amtrak Mardi Gras Service travel. To qualify, members must complete three qualifying trips on the service during the three-month promotional period. Once the threshold is met, three-times the points will be awarded retroactively for those trips and for all additional qualifying trips taken through Nov. 18. Details are on Amtrak.com.

Amtrak is operating this service under contracts with the states of Louisiana and Mississippi, financial support by the City of Mobile, and with the long-time backing of the SRC. Including this new service, Amtrak will operate 31 state-sponsored routes for 23 state and agency partners in 20 states.

Grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation support operating expenses for this route and are funding improvements for freight and Amtrak trains.

Congressional Reactions

“I’m thrilled to have Amtrak service restored along the Gulf Coast! It has been almost 20 years since Hurricane Katrina interrupted this service, and its reopening has been a lot of hard work. The Mardi Gras Rail will expand travel options and allow more Americans to experience the beauty and economic benefits of the Gulf Coast. Mississippians deserve access to reliable transportation, and the Mardi Gras Rail will provide more options for communities along the Gulf Coast. I am looking forward to joining Amtrak and thousands of fellow Mississippians at the grand opening,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), senior member of the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

“The long-awaited return of Amtrak passenger service is well worth celebrating, particularly as we approach the 20th anniversary of our recovery and growth since Hurricane Katrina. This rail service will bring the Gulf Coast region and its communities closer together, while inviting more people to experience the spirit of coastal Mississippi. We’re grateful to Amtrak and all involved for helping make this vision a reality,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Chair of the U.S Senate Transportation-Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee.

“This is a win for Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region. The Amtrak Mardi Gras Service reconnects our communities, supports local businesses, and opens the door to new jobs and tourism. It’s proof of what we can accomplish with sustained investment in regional transportation. Now that tickets are on sale, it’s full steam ahead! Choo Choose the Mardi Gras Service Line!” said Rep. Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-La.).

“The kickoff of twice-daily Amtrak service between Mobile and New Orleans is an exciting milestone for the Gulf Coast. For the first time in over twenty years, passenger rail is returning to our region. This is about more than just transportation, it’s about economic growth, tourism, and reconnecting our communities. The benefits of this extend beyond simply creating more rail access for passengers. The economic growth, driven by the expansion of industry and tourism, will have a cascading effect of promising outcomes over time. I’m excited to see all the new opportunities and stronger regional ties to South Mississippi that this new line will bring,” said Rep. Mike Ezell (R-Miss.).

“I am excited to celebrate the launch of the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service and the return of passenger rail to my hometown of Mobile and the greater Gulf Coast region. I look forward to the trips and memories this service will bring to my district and the entire State of Alabama,” said Rep. Shomari Figures (D-Ala.).

Local Tourism Leader Reactions

“This is an incredible moment for the City of Mobile, as we move from restoring the Amtrak service between Mobile and New Orleans to officially celebrating the beginning of ticket sales,” said David Clark, Visit Mobile President & CEO. “The twice-daily service will provide substantial options for easy and experiential travel for visitors and citizens while creating a new avenue of economic impact for the City of Mobile and Gulf Coast communities.” Clark also serves as an Alabama Commissioner for the Southern Rail Commission.

“The new Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is an exciting way to escape to Coastal Mississippi,” said Judy Young, Coastal Mississippi CEO. Whether for a day or a weekend, our four unique stops in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula each offer unforgettable attractions, world-class gaming, fabulous accommodations, and incredible dining. It’s the perfect ride to your next Coastal adventure.”

“Expanding connectivity throughout the Gulf Coast region is essential to creating new economic opportunities for residents and businesses alike. With the return of passenger rail service between New Orleans and Mobile, the Amtrak Mardi Gras service will continue to make this region a great place to live, work, learn and invest, and or course visit,” said Walt J. Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry.

“We are excited about the opportunity to further connect visitors from across the region to New Orleans for leisure travel as well as the variety of meetings, conferences and special events that happen throughout the year, and eager to market and promote the Gulf Coast, particularly to international visitors interested in exploring multiple culturally rich Southern destinations while they visit the United States,” said Leger.