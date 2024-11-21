Alita Caparotta Named as Interim CEO for Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority (Authority) announced on Wednesday that Chief Administrative Officer Alita G. Caparotta will serve as interim CEO and President of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC). Caparotta has held leadership roles with the NOENMCC for 24 years and will maintain current responsibilities as the Chief Administrative Officer.

“Alita understands the Convention Center’s mission and strategic goals as an economic driver for the city and the state. As a board, we have full confidence that she will continue her record of strong leadership,” said Russell W. Allen, president of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority. “We want to thank Mike again for his approach and vision at the Convention Center and wish him well in his upcoming role at the Audubon Nature Institute.”

Earlier this year, Chief Commercial Officer Tim Hemphill announced his plans to transition to “flextirement,” a new Convention Center policy that allows him to work part-time and continue to contribute to the Convention Center. During his 17-year tenure, Hemphill has led in positioning NOENMCC as a top-tier meeting destination for international and national meeting planners, as well as proven the immense value the Convention Center brings to its neighbors and the state and city’s economy.

- Sponsors -

Senior Director of Sales and Event Services Elaine Williams, CMP, CEM-AP, has been appointed interim Chief Commercial Officer. With nearly two decades of experience at the NOENMCC, Williams brings expertise in both sales and operations to the CCO role.

“It has been an honor to learn and work alongside Mike, and I want to thank him for his contributions to the Convention Center and dedication to the success of our hospitality and tourism sector,” said Caparotta. “I am grateful to the Authority commissioners for their trust and support as we move forward and welcome Elaine into her role as acting CCO. Together, we will continue to build on our momentum as a city built to host world-class events.”

Over the coming weeks, the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority will be reviewing these positions carefully and assessing how best to move forward.