Alice Glenn Elected President of Association of Junior Leagues International

NEW ORLEANS — On July 1, New Orleans business executive Alice Glenn will assume the role of president of the Association of Junior Leagues International, a women’s leadership organization. She succeeds Dona Ponepinto.

Throughout her 15-year tenure with JLNO, Glenn has served in various leadership positions, including president. A spokesperson for the organization said she spearheaded initiatives to update governance documents and advocate for legislative change, such as eliminating Louisiana’s “pink tax” on diapers and menstrual products. She also served as an at-large board member and chaired multiple committees.

Glenn has held leadership roles at the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and Women United. She currently serves on the boards of the Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits, Citizens for One Greater New Orleans, A Shared Initiative Inc., and is an Advisory Board Member of the Tulane School of Professional Advancement, Humanities & Social Science.

- Sponsors -

Glenn’s professional background spans the government, business and nonprofit sectors. She is the executive vice president of New Orleans & Company, overseeing operations, strategy, culture, community relations and government affairs. Additionally, she is the owner of Glenn & Associates, a consulting firm serving local and regional nonprofit organizations.

Glenn earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Millsaps College and a Master of Arts in liberal arts from Tulane University. She will be formally recognized at the 2024 AJLI Annual Conference May 15-18 at the New Orleans Marriott.