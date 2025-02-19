Algiers Economic Development Foundation Kicks Off Career Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Algiers Economic Development Foundation (AEDF) officially kicked off its 2025 cohort of activities as part of the Algiers Career and Educational Development program (ACED). The kickoff event marked the beginning of a multi-month program aimed at equipping Algiers high school juniors and seniors with the professional skills and career insights they need for the modern workplace.

Classes include Financial Literacy with speakers Justin Williams, MBA, EA and Javier Sanchez, CFEI. The class focuses on building a foundation in financial literacy which is a critical skill for professionals.

Students are also trained in exploring healthcare careers with LCMC Health Nurse Jenny Tubré discussing opportunities in the medical field, providing insights into what a career in healthcare entails and the skills needed to succeed.

The construction session, presented by VPG Construction, focuses on the many roles involved in building projects, emphasizing that a successful construction project is the result of teamwork across multiple disciplines.

A Facility Tour took place at the George Rainey Natatorium at Morris FX Jeff Park, where attendees participated in an on-site tour of VPG CONSTRUCTION’s work. This provided them with a real-world look at how large-scale building projects come together.

As part of career exploration in lifeguarding, NORD shared information about summer lifeguarding opportunities. This gave students a chance to explore seasonal career options while gaining valuable work experience.

A special appearance was made by Sen. Gary Carter Jr., who plays a key role in securing funding for the program in his district. His presence at the event underscored the importance of local investment in youth development.

The ACED Program is designed to prepare local high school juniors and seniors for the modern workplace. It teaches practical skills such as financial literacy, resume building, interview techniques, and civic engagement.

The program runs for five months, from Feb. to June 2025, with sessions held one Saturday each month. A Resume Building Workshop will be held on April 12, a How to Ace the Interview on May 17, and Graduation on June 7.

Beyond classroom-style lectures, the program incorporates hands-on experiences, such as field trips to real-world work environments, including the tour of the George Rainey Natatorium. Students benefit from stipends as a reward for attending the full sessions, and transportation assistance is available for those who need it.