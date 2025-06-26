Algiers Economic Development Foundation Announces Leadership Transition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Algiers Economic Development Foundation (AEDF) has announced that, after five years of dedicated service, Kelsey Foster will step down as Executive Director in July.

“Throughout her tenure, Kelsey has been a passionate advocate for Algiers. Ms. Foster has worked diligently for Algiers, supporting small business growth, building partnerships, and leading initiatives that have showcased our community’s potential and elevated the visibility of our beloved Algiers community,” the AEDF Board of Directors’ Transition Team Committee said in a statement. “Her leadership has established AEDF as a trusted voice and essential resource for economic and community development on the West Bank.”

Other accomplishments during Foster’s tenure include:

Algiers recognized as the first LED Development Ready Community in New Orleans and on the West Bank

1,200% growth in membership over the past 5 years

Tripling of both staff size and organizational budget

208 Small Businesses Connected with Resources in one on one Support Sessions since 2021

Publication of first-ever Algiers Small Business Survey

Over 8,000% increase in Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert attendance through addition of our food truck festival, art market, and inclusion of community culture bearers

Engaged over 100 chefs, farmers, restaurant owners, entrepreneurs, and more for the publication of the Algiers Food & Beverage Industry Study

37 free small business-focused community events held

17 new business or development ribbon cuttings held since 2023

“We celebrate the strong foundation Kelsey leaves behind. Among her many notable achievements is the successful launch of the Algiers Career and Educational Development (ACED) Program. This youth workforce initiative was inspired by Louisiana State Senator Gary Carter, Jr. With Senator Carter’s guidance and Ms. Foster’s dedication, AEDF turned that vision into an opportunity for Algiers High School students,” said the AEDF Board of Directors’ Transition Team Committee statement.

“It equipped them with the skills, exposure, and support needed to succeed in today’s workforce. Ms. Foster’s efforts made this vital program a reality for our young residents,” said the AEDF Board of Directors’ Transition Team Committee statement. “The ACED program offers Algiers high school juniors and seniors a chance to explore careers, build professional skills, and prepare for today’s job market.”

Algiers Career and Educational Development Program

The Algiers Career and Educational Development (ACED) Program has produced:

96 high school aged graduates since 2021

22 sessions held over five years to teach financial literacy, resume writing, professional communication and interview etiquette

Field trips to over a dozen local employers, educational institutions, and post-graduation opportunities across the West Bank

Over 300 scholarships provided to ACED graduates.

“Ms. Foster’s commitment to empowering young people and investing in Algiers’ future shaped this important work,” the AEDF Board of Directors’ Transition Team Committee said in a statement.

“Kelsey Foster has been a tireless advocate for Algiers and a true partner to our residents and small businesses. Her leadership at AEDF has helped bring new energy, opportunity, and connection to our community,” said Robert Royal, Jr., current AEDF Board Chair. “We’re incredibly thankful for everything she’s poured into this work and into Algiers and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The AEDF Board of Directors has developed the Transition Committee to lead the search for AEDF’s next Executive Director, which includes pursuit of an Interim Executive Director. “This will ensure a smooth transition and continued organizational progress,” said the AEDF Board of Directors’ Transition Team Committee. “The process is already underway, and we are focused on finding a data-driven, dynamic leader who can build on our past success and steer AEDF into its next chapter.”

“We’re excited about what is ahead and invite you to stay connected as we welcome new leadership and keep working toward a thriving Algiers,” said the AEDF Board of Directors’ Transition Team Committee.

The job posting and more information are available at www.algierseconomic.com.