Algiers Bonfire Concert Unveils 2026 Design. Photo provided by the Algiers Economic Development Foundation.

NEW ORLEANS — The Algiers Economic Development Foundation (AEDF) unveiled the design for the 2026 Algiers Bonfire Concert during an Oct. 19 celebration at The Patterson, a recently restored historic riverfront event venue in Algiers, offering a first look at the centerpiece of one of the West Bank’s annual holiday traditions.

Presented by Ochsner West Bank Medical Center, the 2026 Algiers Bonfire Concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. along the Algiers riverfront near the ferry terminal. The free, family-friendly event is organized by AEDF in partnership with the Krewe of ALLA and Krewe of NOMTOC, which each raised funds to support construction of this year’s bonfire.

The celebration has been an Algiers holiday tradition for more than 30 years, attracting an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 attendees annually, according to AEDF. This year’s event will feature live performances by Royal Essence and Robin Barnes, known as the “Songbird of New Orleans,” along with children’s activities, food and entertainment.

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The unveiling celebrated the collaboration between the two Carnival organizations, whose presidents, Dr. Stanton McNeely of the Krewe of ALLA and Theo C. Sanders III of the Krewe of NOMTOC, joined krewe members and royalty for the occasion.

Bonfire builder Eric Arvidson was also recognized for his craftsmanship and work bringing the 2026 design to life.

“The Algiers Bonfire Concert is a beautiful expression of traditions, community spirit, and holiday magic that make our side of the river so special,” said Dr. Stanton McNeely, president of the Krewe of ALLA. “The Krewe of ALLA is proud to be a part of this celebration, bringing families and neighborhoods together in the heart of Algiers. Our community has a rich history of creating memories and carrying traditions forward, and we are honored to partner with AEDF and the Krewe of NOMTOC to keep the spirit alive.”

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The partnership also comes as the Jugs Social Club celebrates its 75th anniversary and the Krewe of NOMTOC prepares for its 56th annual parade.

“As we celebrate 75 years of Jugs Social Club and its 56th annual Krewe of NOMTOC parade, we are honored to continue the tradition as one club, one family, and one tradition,” said Theo C. Sanders III, president of the Jugs Social Club and Krewe of NOMTOC. “It remains, I believe, that NOMTOC has become and always will be ‘New Orleans’ Most Talked-Of Club.’ Community Strong.”

Algiers Bonfire Concert Unveils 2026 Design. Photo provided by the Algiers Economic Development Foundation.

Algiers Bonfire Supporting Local Businesses and Communities

Beyond the holiday festivities, the bonfire provides an economic boost for Algiers by bringing thousands of visitors to the riverfront, creating opportunities for local restaurants, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and other small businesses to reach new customers and increase sales.

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Proceeds from the celebration also support AEDF’s small business development initiatives and its Algiers Career Educational Development (ACED) Program. The six-month program provides high school juniors and seniors with career preparation, professional development, workplace skills training and exposure to educational and employment opportunities.

Kelly Haynie represented presenting sponsor Ochsner West Bank Medical Center at the Oct. 19 unveiling, which was hosted by The Patterson’s owners, Joel and Lindsey Snodgrass.

“This unveiling brought together the people and partners who make the Algiers Bonfire possible,” said AEDF Board Chairman Erik Garcia. “We are grateful to our presenting sponsor, Ochsner West Bank Medical Center, and to Kelly Haynie for joining us.”

AEDF continues to welcome sponsorships and community support as preparations move forward for the Dec. 5 celebration.