Algiers Bonfire and Concert Returns Dec. 7

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The return of the Algiers Bonfire, one of the West Bank’s most celebrated holiday traditions, was announced by the Algiers Economic Development Foundation (AEDF) along with details for the 2025 Algiers Bonfire and Concert, presented by Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus.

The free, family-friendly event will take place Dec. 7 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Algiers Batture at 200 Morgan St., directly across from the Algiers Ferry Terminal. The bonfire is scheduled to be lit at 6 p.m. Bonfire construction began on Dec. 3.

AEDF advises that parking in the area is limited and it encourages attendees to bike, ride-share, or take the Algiers Ferry, which will offer extended hours to accommodate expected crowds. AEDF also advises visitors to arrive early and bring chairs or blankets to secure a good viewing spot.

Kids’ Tent

This year’s celebration includes the return of the Kids’ Tent, sponsored by McDonald’s Colin’s Group, offering crafts, face painting, hands-on activities, and family entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Live Music

Live music, sponsored by Fifth District Savings Bank, will feature a multigenre lineup including headliner Royal Essence, Ballerinas of the Bayou, Across Phoenix, DJ Slab, Margie Perez and Her Trio Latino, and the Free Agents Brass Band.

Santa Claus

Santa Claus will once again make his entrance by barge, a crowd favorite sponsored this year by Ochsner Children’s Hospital. A holiday-themed photo booth will also be available for families.

Food and Market Vendors

Food trucks and holiday market vendors will be on-site, and AEDF will debut new limited-edition merchandise, including miniature bonfire ornaments and a signed poster by Algiers artist BMike. Items will be available while supplies last.

“The Algiers Bonfire Concert brings families together from across New Orleans and beyond,” said LaVerne Toombs, interim executive director of AEDF. “We are grateful for the support of Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus and all our sponsors who help make this beloved tradition possible.”

Event Details

What: 2025 Algiers Bonfire Concert

When: Dec. 7, 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. (Bonfire lighting at 6 p.m.)

Where: Algiers Batture, 200 Morgan St., New Orleans

Cost: Free and open to the public

More information is available at www.algierseconomic.com.

The Algiers Economic Development Foundation, which works to foster economic growth and support local businesses throughout Algiers, produces the annual Algiers Bonfire Concert as a holiday gift to residents and visitors.