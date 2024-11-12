Alexander Milne Developmental Services Announces New Day Program and Readiness for New Residents

COVINGTON, La (press release) – On Nov. 1, Alexander Milne Development Services(Milne) made two new announcements.

​Louisiana’s oldest and most prestigious Intermediate Care Facility – which offers residence and 24-hour care for adults with intellectual disabilities – is now taking new residents at its unique Covington-based subdivision. The 12-home campus and facility offers a wide range of programs, individualized treatment and additional care services to promote inclusion for its members through participation in social, spiritual, recreational and vocational experiences.

​At Milne, the mission of the staff is to ensure the highest quality of care and life experiences to each client. Each resident is provided with the highest quality care services and life experience, which allows each individual to attain the optimal level of independence, self-determination and self-fulfillment. One of the residents, Shawn Rollins expressed, living here at Milne gives him an extended family. He went on to say, “Here at Milne, we have each other.”

​There are available spaces for individuals in the community looking for a permanent home that provides stability, independence and the care that’s needed to ensure a successful and fulfilled life.

​In addition to new long-term residents, Milne also announced the launch of its Day Habilitation Pilot Program. The day program, designed specifically for individuals with developmental disabilities, offers participants access to a variety of activities and purposeful training inclusive but not limited to vocational training, life skills training, wellness and educational training, as well as recreational opportunities and cognitive rehabilitation. The goal of this program is to expand our community in order to positively impact more individuals.

​“We are thrilled to introduce this pilot program, which represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Milne’s Executive Director Bridgette Carter-Miller. “Our goal is to create a nurturing environment where participants can thrive, build confidence, and achieve their full potential.”

​Key features of the new program include:

–Individualized Plans: Customized plans designed to address the specific goals and needs of each participant.

–Skilled Staff: A dedicated team of professionals trained in developmental disability support.

–Community Integration: Opportunities for participants to engage with the local community through volunteering, group outings and partnerships with local businesses.

–Holistic Approach: A focus on the overall well-being of participants, including physical, emotional and social development.

​At first, the pilot program is set to run from Dec. 9, 2024, to June 31, 2025, during which the Milne staff will be able to gather integral data and feedback to assess the program’s effectiveness, identify and target any areas of improvement and use that information to refine and expand the program to better serve the community for the future.

​Additionally, Milne invites community members, stakeholders and members of the media to attend the official launch event Dec. 9 at 1065 Milne Circle in Covington. This event will feature a presentation on the program’s objectives, a tour of the facilities and an opportunity to meet the staff and participants.

If, interested in more information about permanent residence, or Milne’s Day Habilitation Pilot Program, contact Bridgette Carter -Miller, executive director, at (985) 327-6550 or bcarter-miller@milneds.org.