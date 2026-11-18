Mary Bullock. Photo provided by Ales & Galloway.

COVINGTON, La. — Ales & Galloway Marketing and Advertising has named Mary Bullock its Social Media and Digital Director, bringing nine years of marketing experience to the Covington-based agency.

In her new role, Bullock will lead social media and digital strategy for agency clients, focusing on helping businesses strengthen their online presence, reach target audiences and improve digital marketing performance.

A New Orleans native, Bullock recently returned to Louisiana after building her marketing career in eight cities across Colorado, California and Texas. Her experience includes social media marketing, website and graphic design, branding and search engine optimization.

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Bullock previously served as Regional Marketing Manager for Corona beer, overseeing marketing initiatives across California and the Austin and San Antonio markets in Texas. She studied at the Art Institute of Colorado and holds professional certifications from HubSpot, Meta and Google.

Ales & Galloway Expands Leadership Team

Bullock’s appointment follows a series of leadership changes at the agency, which rebranded from Ales and Associates to Ales & Galloway Marketing and Advertising in July. The name change reflected the addition of Pat Galloway as a partner alongside founder Nathan Ales and the promotion of Joshua Ales to partner after four years with the firm.

Nathan Ales founded the agency and has guided its development as a full-service advertising and marketing firm serving businesses across the Gulf South.

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Nathan Ales. Photo provided by Ales & Galloway.

Galloway brings experience in broadcast media, strategic planning and regional brand development, including digital marketing work with Cumulus Media.

Pat Galloway. Photo provided by Ales & Galloway.

Joshua Ales has helped lead the agency’s creative direction, brand messaging and campaign development.

Joshua Ales. Photo provided by Ales & Galloway.

Bullock will work alongside the three partners to develop targeted digital campaigns, combining the agency’s traditional advertising and media experience with social media strategy, audience research and performance analytics.

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Ales & Galloway serves businesses across South Louisiana and South Mississippi, providing advertising strategy, creative production, media planning and buying, digital marketing and social media management.