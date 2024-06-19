Alaska Airlines Will Offer Nonstop Flight Between Portland and New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Alaska Airlines announced that it plans to offer a seasonal, daily flight between New Orleans and Portland, Oregon starting in January 2025. The airline said it’s the first nonstop flight between the two cities. The service will operate until next spring, and it will include the 2025 Carnival season. (Mardi Gras 2025 falls on March 4). Guests can purchase tickets starting June 19 on alaskaair.com.

“As the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years, it’s important we continue to expand the nonstop destinations we offer our guests and give them choices when planning their next trip,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, in a press release. “We can’t wait to offer another convenient way to connect our guests along the West Coast to New Orleans, a city rich in history and culture.”

New Orleans will be Alaska’s 55th nonstop destination from Portland International Airport when service begins. The daily flight will depart PDX in the morning and return to Portland in the evening.

“We are thrilled that Alaska Airlines is launching nonstop service from New Orleans to Portland,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “Portland has been the top unserved destination from New Orleans, and this new route not only strengthens the connection between our vibrant cities but also underscores our commitment to enhancing the travel experience for our community and visitors alike.”

In 2026, Alaska Airlines expects to open a new 14,000-square-foot lounge at PDX.