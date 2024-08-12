Alario Center to Host United States Basketball Network Inaugural Tournament

WESTWEGO, La. (press release) – United States Basketball Network (USBN) has awarded the much-anticipated 2024 United States Basketball Championship’s second round, known as the Tournament of 12, to the Alario Center in Westwego. This event, presented by USBN, will showcase the pinnacle of professional basketball talent outside the NBA, bringing together the twelve Regional Champions from Round 1 in a display of skill, athleticism, and passion for the game.

The Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, under its Visit Jefferson Parish banner, pitched Playeasy.com and officials of USBN to win the right to host the marquee event. The Tournament of 12 promises to be a spectacle like no other, as each Regional Championship winner vies for supremacy in the 2024 USBC. Taking place from Thursday, September 12, through Sunday, September 15, fans can expect an action-packed weekend with six exhilarating games scheduled per day in the iconic halls A and B of the Alario Center.

“We are ecstatic to host the inaugural Tournament of 12 at the Alario Center in Jefferson Parish, marking a historic moment for professional basketball,” a USBN spokesperson stated in a release. “This event represents the pinnacle of talent and competitiveness outside the NBA, and we can’t wait to witness the drama unfold as the top teams battle for a chance to advance to the 2024 USBC Championship.”

Said Violet Peters, President & CEO of the Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc., “This is a major acquisition for Jefferson Parish and the Alario Center. I especially want to thank the JCVB and Alario Center teams for promoting the assets of this parish. This event will showcase our ability to stage a major tournament inside our facility.”

Tickets for this sporting event will be available for purchase online, offering fans the opportunity to experience all the thrills and excitement firsthand. With prices set at $15 per day or $45 for the entire tournament, attendees can secure their seats to witness history in the making.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.usbn.pro. Follow USBN on social media for the lates updates and exclusive content leading up to the Tournament of 12.