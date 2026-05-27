Al Copeland Investments Names New Restaurant Division President. Photo provided by Al Copeland Investments.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based Al Copeland Investments (ACI) has promoted Allison Copeland Donnelly to president of its restaurant division, elevating the longtime executive to oversee operations across the company’s portfolio of brands.

Donnelly has been with ACI for decades, beginning her career at age 15 working in the family’s restaurants. After graduating from the University of New Orleans in hospitality management, she joined the company’s hotel division. Following Hurricane Katrina, she transitioned to the restaurant division, supporting human resources efforts during a period of post-storm staffing challenges. That experience shifted her focus to hospitality leadership and workforce development within the restaurant division.

Previously serving as Senior VP of the restaurant division, in her new role as President, Donnelly will oversee operations across ACI’s restaurants portfolio of brands, including Copeland’s of New Orleans, Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro, Mirepoix Event Catering and Nolé special event venue.

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ACI is a privately owned management company overseeing the Al Copeland Family of Restaurants, Diversified Foods & Seasonings, a hotel division in the metro New Orleans area and Copeland Tower Living. During her tenure, the company expanded its restaurant portfolio, and Donnelly has focused on mentoring team members and advancing talent from within.

“I’ve grown up in this business and had the privilege to learn every part of it,” said Donnelly. “As president, my focus is on evolving our restaurant division and elevating the hospitality experience while staying grounded in what sets us apart: strong teams, internal development, consistent execution, exceptional food and a genuine connection to our guests and community. That balance will continue to drive our next phase of growth and our promise of ‘Flavor You Can Feel. Roots You Can Trust.”

Led by Chairman & CEO, Al Copeland Jr., ACI is a privately owned management company overseeing the Al Copeland Family of Restaurants, Diversified Foods & Seasonings, a hotel division in the metro New Orleans area, Copeland Tower Living retirement community and the philanthropic efforts of the Al Copeland Foundation (ACF).

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“Allison has been hands-on across the business and has played a key role in our growth while keeping us connected to the people we serve,” said Copeland. “As a third generation leader, she also knows what drives us to continue to serve our community for years to come.”

Al Copeland Foundation – “Nine Days” Campaign

Founder Al Copeland Sr. built the company into a regional restaurant brand and played a role in expanding the Popeyes franchise. The Copeland family created Al Copeland Foundation (ACF) in 2008 to find a cure for Merkel Cell Carcinoma, the rare cancer that took Al Copeland Sr.’s life. The foundation said its support contributed to the development of a treatment protocol for Merkel Cell Carcinoma that is now approved by the Food and Drug Administration. ACF continues its mission dedicated to expanding access to treatment, screenings and clinical trials through LSU Health Sciences Center, while also providing direct financial assistance to families facing the hardships that come with cancer treatment.

On June 28, officially designated as Al Copeland Day in the State of Louisiana by former Governor Buddy Roemer, ACF and Copeland’s restaurants will launch the “Nine Days of Al Copeland” campaign to raise funds for the Al Copeland Foundation Patient Assistance Fund.

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The fund supports families of children battling cancer by helping cover costs associated with treatment, including travel expenses, lost wages and everyday household costs. The Nine Days of Al Copeland will culminate on National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 — a nod to Copeland’s founding of the Popeyes restaurant franchise.

The fundraiser will kick off on June 26 with a visit to Manning Family Children’s Hospital, where members of the Copeland family and restaurant team will deliver fried chicken meals to pediatric patients, their families and hospital staff.

Beginning June 28, guests dining at Copeland’s restaurants will have the opportunity to donate directly to the Al Copeland Foundation Patient Assistance Fund through an in-restaurant fundraising campaign. All donations made during the campaign will be matched 100 percent by the Copeland Family of Restaurants, and a portion of proceeds from every fried chicken entrée sold will also benefit the fund.

“Our success has always gone hand in hand with our commitment to Louisiana – investing in our restaurants, creating careers and supporting families through the Al Copeland Foundation,” added Copeland Jr. “At its core, it’s about taking care of the communities that have supported us for decades.”

The Copeland family pays all administrative costs for the Al Copeland Foundation, allowing for 100 percent of donations received to go directly to research and patient assistance. For context, watchdog organization Charity Navigator considers 75 percent the gold standard for non-profits, with the majority of non-profits averaging 65 percent of funds going to support the causes they represent.