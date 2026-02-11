Airbnb Invests $150K in New Orleans Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – Airbnb announced a $150,000 community investment directed to four nonprofit organizations in New Orleans, including Son of a Saint, as part of a broader effort to support youth development, education, and housing initiatives across the city. The investment builds on ongoing local partnerships and upcoming community and volunteer engagement planned for spring 2026.

Airbnb Investment Recipients

The contributions will support:

unCommon Construction , empowering youth through construction apprenticeship programs and workforce pathways while building homes locally;

, empowering youth through construction apprenticeship programs and workforce pathways while building homes locally; Hotel Hope , offering housing and support to women and children experiencing homelessness;

, offering housing and support to women and children experiencing homelessness; Algiers Charter School Association , funding updates at L. B. Landry College and Career Preparatory High School on the West Bank; and

, funding updates at L. B. Landry College and Career Preparatory High School on the West Bank; and Son of a Saint, reinforcing mentorship, emotional support, life-skill development, and exposure to constructive experiences for young men in the Greater New Orleans area.

“We’re proud to deepen our commitment to the New Orleans community, a city defined by resilience and creativity,” said Laura Spanjian, Director of Global Policy at Airbnb. “These investments reflect Airbnb’s belief that supporting youth opportunity, education, and stable housing strengthens neighborhoods for everyone. We look forward to continuing partnerships that support local organizations and the people they serve.”

“This investment in our community will be felt throughout the city through the nonprofit partners Airbnb has chosen. We’re honored and excited to partner with Airbnb, a nationally recognized leader in the hospitality space,” said Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, Founder and CEO of Son of a Saint. “Partnerships like this show how young people’s teamwork, communication, and leadership translate directly into careers and stronger communities.”

Airbnb says its investment in New Orleans builds on its broader commitments in the region throughout 2026, including continued collaboration with local organizations and planned volunteer engagement. The company’s support aims to advance shared goals of community opportunity, resilience and long-term impact by uplifting nonprofit initiatives that directly serve residents and families across the city Airbnb said in a statement.

About Son of a Saint

Founded in 2011, Son of a Saint was established to address the challenges faced by fatherless boys in the Greater New Orleans area. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, the 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to transforming lives through mentorship, emotional support, life-skills development, exposure to constructive experiences, and the formation of positive, lasting peer relationships.