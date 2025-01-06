Air Products Commits $280,000 to Empower Community and Workforce Development Programs at River Parishes Community College

GONZALES, La. (press release) – River Parishes Community College (RPCC) has announced a transformative donation of $280,000 from the Air Products Foundation, the philanthropic entity of Air Products, a global leader in industrial gases, to support a suite of impactful programs aimed at advancing academic, workforce development, and community engagement initiatives. This generous contribution will fuel three key initiatives designed to enhance talent development, improve community relations, and create lasting positive change in underrepresented communities.

The EPIC E3 Academy, a cornerstone of the Energy Partners for Innovation and Collaboration (EPIC) Consortium, will benefit significantly from Air Products’ donation. This innovative afterschool program in collaboration with Ascension Parish Schools is tailored to engage and inspire students beginning in 3rd grade from Sorrento Primary School in Sorrento and Lowery Primary School in Donaldsonville. The E3 Academy is dedicated to Exposing, Engaging, and Employing young learners by helping them identify their strengths, discover future career opportunities, and develop essential skills in numeracy, literacy, and soft skills.

In Sept. 2024, the E3 Academy entered a meticulous one-year planning phase, including program design, pilot testing, and preparation for implementation in fall 2025. The program is set to expand to middle and high school grades as it evolves, creating a robust pipeline of future talent for Louisiana’s energy sector.

RPCC’s annual Manufacturing Day event received significant support from Air Products, emphasizing the vital role of manufacturing in the local economy and the alignment of RPCC and Air Products’ vision for workforce development in the River Region. This event gathered more than 500 students from the region for an engaging day of interactive workshops with industry professionals. By showcasing manufacturing career pathways and providing students with hand-on learning opportunities, Manufacturing Day aims to inspire the next generation of manufacturers and promote the importance of manufacturing careers.

Scheduled for Feb. 1 at the RPCC Reserve Campus, the Expungement Event in collaboration with Southern University Law Center will assist approximately 500 residents of St. John The Baptist Parish in collaboration with local and state officials, legal experts, and community organizations. This event will provide critical legal assistance and support to individuals seeking to expunge their criminal records, fostering greater opportunities for personal and professional advancement.

“We are deeply grateful for Air Products’ generous donation, which will have a profound impact on our community and educational programs,” said Quintin D. Taylor, Chancellor of River Parishes Community College. “Their support empowers us to cultivate new talent, inspire future generations, and address critical community needs.”

Danna Leblanc, Commercial Executive Director of Air Products Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, added, “We are proud to partner with River Parishes Community College to support these vital programs. Investing in education and community development aligns with our commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the regions where we operate.”

River Parishes Community College is an open-admission institution dedicated to providing workforce training, certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees in partnership with the River Parishes region of Louisiana. With four campuses and robust academic programs, RPCC strives to be a premier educational resource in Louisiana, fostering student success and community advancement.

Air Products is an industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products’ base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world’s largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.