Business

Air Products Cancels $4.5B Clean Energy Project

July 1, 2026   |By
Air Products Cancels $4.5B Clean Energy Project
Air Products Cancels $4.5B Clean Energy Project. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Air Products has canceled plans for its proposed $4.5 billion Louisiana Clean Energy Complex in Ascension Parish after determining the project would not meet its investment return criteria, ending a blue hydrogen and carbon capture project that had drawn support from state economic development officials and organized opposition from environmental groups. Air

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