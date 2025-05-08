Air Products Announces Agreement on Construction Soil at Red Mud Lakes

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (press release) — Air Products and Ascension Parish Government announced they have finalized an agreement to provide access to surplus construction soil to address the community’s longstanding environmental concerns around the Red Mud Lakes at the former L’Alumina facility in Ascension Parish.

As part of the agreement, Air Products is donating excess soil-fill material from its new Louisiana Clean Energy Complex in Sorrento. The soil will be used to support the implementation of the Parish’s partial Closure Plan for L’Alumina, which was approved by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) — transforming this reclaimed soil into a functional product that will alleviate a complex legacy environmental challenge.

“With Air Products’ donation and the collaboration between Ascension Parish and L’Alumina to repurpose this surplus soil, we are putting a science-based remediation plan into action at the L’Alumina site,” said LDEQ Secretary Courtney J. Burdette. “This agreement reflects what we can accomplish when government and industry come together with a shared purpose. Addressing legacy environmental issues takes time, science, and coordination, and we are committed to continuing the vital work of protecting Louisiana’s communities.”

To tackle the red dust and related concerns at the former industrial site, LDEQ assembled a specialized group of diverse subject matter experts from across the agency who dedicated more than 1,000 staff hours to evaluating conditions at the site. Their efforts ultimately led to the approval of a partial Closure Plan for L’Alumina that laid the groundwork for this innovative public-private partnership.

“After several months of planning and conversation with State and local officials, we are pleased to finalize this agreement and participate in the solution to the red dust issue that has long been an issue with the nearby community,” said Danna Leblanc, Commercial Executive Director of Air Products Louisiana Clean Energy Complex. “When all is said and done, this community will be neighbor to our newest Air Products facility and also a potential home to many current and future employees of our company. It’s only appropriate that we join in with our government partners to address this issue and help make life better for the people who already live here in Ascension Parish. We are committed to being a good neighbor in Ascension Parish today and every day.”

Air Products’ role will be to provide access to the soil as part of the partial Closure Plan and Cooperative Agreement between LDEQ, Ascension Parish and L’Alumina. Ascension Parish workers will pick up soil from the Air Products’ property and transport it to the Red Mud Lakes for a planned soil-capping project to help suppress dust migration, promote vegetation growth, and minimize erosion, thereby enhancing the environmental quality of the site.

