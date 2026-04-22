Air Liquide Invests $350M in Louisiana Industrial Expansion

ST. JAMES PARISH, La (press release) – Global industrial gas leader Air Liquide is investing more than $350 million in Louisiana to expand industrial gas production and infrastructure, supporting Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana (HPLS) new low-carbon steel facility and advancing a growing ecosystem of next-generation manufacturing along the Mississippi River.

“Air Liquide’s investment sends a clear message — Louisiana is where companies come to grow and compete,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “They’ve been a strong partner in our state for years, and we’re proud to see them continue to expand and succeed right here. We’re going to keep doing the work to make sure businesses can move quickly, invest with confidence, and create real opportunity for the people of Louisiana.”

Air Liquide will add a new Air Separation Unit (ASU) in St. James Parish at the existing Koch Methanol facility and expand pipeline infrastructure along the Mississippi River. These upgrades will deliver the oxygen, nitrogen and argon needed for HPLS’ steel production while also increasing capacity and efficiency at the current facility.

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“This partnership with HPLS reflects Air Liquide’s commitment to supporting industrial decarbonization in the U.S. By leveraging our extensive Mississippi River infrastructure and high-efficiency technologies, we are delivering solutions that ensure both superior reliability and the flexibility required for HPLS’s pioneering green steel production,” said Air Liquide Group Executive Committee Member Matthieu Giard.

Air Liquide, a global leader in industrial gases, technologies and services, has operated in Louisiana for more than 60 years, with over $470 million invested in the past few years alone. The company maintains more than 35 locations, employs over 500 people and operates a 500-mile pipeline network supporting key industries across the state.

“As major projects continue to scale across our state, they are driving demand for partner suppliers, contractors and service providers,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “As a decades-long driver company in Louisiana, Air Liquide’s expansion is another example of how this momentum is creating opportunity that reaches far beyond a single project.”

Commercial operations are expected to begin in 2028.

“St. James Parish offers our industrial partners so many logistical benefits and the natural resources they need to successfully produce the products that we and the world need for life,” said St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne “It is always exciting to see such environmentally responsible industries, like Air Liquide, choose to invest in our community, bringing new employment and business opportunities for St. James Parish and our region.”

The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

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“St. James Parish is becoming one of the leading locations for advanced industrial investment in the country,” said President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht. “As a global leader providing the essential gases that power manufacturing, energy, and advanced technologies, Air Liquide’s expansion underscores the region’s role in the international economy. GNO, Inc. helped align the workforce and infrastructure needed to support this growth, positioning the company for long-term success.”

Louisiana companies, make sure your business is registered at SourceLouisiana.com to enter the pipeline for contract and vendor opportunities with development projects statewide.





