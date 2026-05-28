AIHA Connect 2026 Attracts Safety Industry Leaders

NEW ORLEANS – AIHA Connect 2026, a national conference focused on occupational and environmental health and safety, will bring industry professionals, researchers and companies to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center June 1–3.

The annual event, hosted by the American Industrial Hygiene Association, draws attendees from across the country from multiple sectors focused on workplace health, safety and environmental risk management. Organizers describe the conference as bringing together thousands of occupational and environmental health and safety decision-makers.

The conference is expected to generate business for the city’s hospitality and convention sectors while highlighting workforce and safety issues that affect industries ranging from manufacturing and energy to healthcare and construction. Multiple downtown hotel blocks, including the Hilton Riverside, Marriott, Renaissance and Omni Riverfront, are tied to the event.

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AIHA, founded in 1939, has hosted its annual conference in New Orleans multiple times, underscoring the city’s role as a repeat destination for national conventions.

AIHA Connect 2026 – Expo, Training and Workforce Development

AIHA Connect features a mix of educational sessions, professional development courses and research presentations, along with an expansive expo hall showcasing new technologies and safety solutions. The expo includes exhibitor demonstrations and hands-on experiences such as confined space and high-angle rescue simulations, offering practical applications of workplace safety techniques. The conference’s programming extends beyond the June 1–3 dates, with pre- and post-conference professional development courses running before and after the main event.

Organizers say the event is designed to help professionals stay current on evolving workplace standards, regulatory developments and emerging risks, as demand grows for safety expertise tied to issues such as heat exposure, hazardous materials and industrial workplace conditions.

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Programming includes keynote presentations, panel discussions and hands-on workshops, as well as networking events and a career fair aimed at connecting employers with talent in the occupational and environmental health and safety field. Sessions are organized across multiple tracks, including topics such as worker health, wellness and emerging workplace risks, along with specialized programming focused on areas like psychosocial hazards and total worker health.

The agenda also includes shorter “pop-up” sessions designed to deliver focused, 30-minute insights alongside traditional longer-format presentations. The conference also includes a Career Advantage Fair and dedicated programming for students and early-career professionals.