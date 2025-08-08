AIA New Orleans Town Hall to Spotlight Downtown

NEW ORLEANS — The American Institute of Architects (AIA) New Orleans Advocacy Committee will host a town hall focused on the future of downtown development on Aug. 21 from 12:00–1:30 p.m. at 1000 St. Charles Avenue. The event, supported by MLM Custom Homes & Renovations, offers lunch and AIA CES credits and is open to the public.

The forum will feature Seth Knudsen, the newly appointed President & CEO of the Downtown Development District (DDD), and René Pastorek, a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) who serves as the DDD’s Chief Economic Development Officer.

Leadership Spotlight

Seth Knudsen was officially named DDD’s President & CEO in May 2025 following a rigorous national search by the Board of Commissioners. A native New Orleanian with over two decades of experience in local government, Knudsen comes from the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA), where he led the agency’s first strategic plan and oversaw substantial investments in housing and infrastructure across the city.

- Sponsors -

“Downtown New Orleans has come a long way over the past twenty years. I’m proud to share our progress and future vision with the AIA at this event,” said Knudsen.

Knudsen previously served in roles at the Housing Authority of New Orleans, the City Planning Commission, and the Office of Recovery Management. Knudsen holds degrees from Tulane University and a Master’s in City Planning from MIT, along with urban design and urban redevelopment certificates from MIT and the University of Pennsylvania.

As the District’s eighth leader, Knudsen brings a vision grounded in collaboration, strategic planning, and equitable economic growth for Downtown New Orleans.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

René Pastorek, AICP, serves as DDD’s Chief Economic Development Officer, leading efforts in urban planning, stakeholder engagement, and economic resilience. A certified planner with over ten years in both public and private sectors, Pastorek previously served as Planning and Zoning Director for St. John the Baptist Parish, where he led resilience-focused redevelopment and revitalization across commercial corridors and historic districts.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with the architecture community, whose work is essential to building a thriving and dynamic downtown. Their insight and creativity are key to shaping the future of development in New Orleans,” said Pastorek.

Pastorek is president of the APA Louisiana Chapter and serves as the state’s delegate to the American Planning Association’s national policy committee. He holds a Master of Urban and Regional Planning degree from the University of New Orleans and a BA in Geography from LSU, and was honored with the 2019 Community Champion Award from the USGBC Louisiana Chapter and a 2021 APA–Louisiana Planning Excellence Award.

- Sponsors -

What to Expect

The town hall agenda will cover Downtown’s transformation over the past 20 years since Hurricane Katrina and its latest initiatives—including partnership with the BioDistrict to develop a biosciences innovation district and the Celebrate Canal! Coalition to revitalize Canal Street—as well as public-space improvements and policy items relevant to the architecture and design community.

The AIA

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is a professional organization that supports the architecture profession through advocacy, education, and the development of industry standards. It provides resources for architects, promotes ethical practice, and works to advance the value of architecture in society. The AIA was founded in 1857 in New York City by a group of architects aiming to elevate the profession and establish a unified voice.

The American Institute of Architects, New Orleans (AIANO)

The American Institute of Architects, New Orleans (AIANO) seeks to promote excellence in the practice of architecture, with a particular focus on sustainability and equity, and to ensure that all in the community value architecture as essential to the quality of life in New Orleans.

The Advocacy Committee of the AIANO

The Advocacy Committee of the AIA New Orleans plays a key role in representing architects and advancing architectural concerns in the public sphere. Its core focus lies in three areas: representing members in professional matters at the local level, forwarding advocacy priorities coming from AIA National, and empowering architects to positively influence the quality of life in New Orleans through public policy and civic engagement.