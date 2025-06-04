AIA New Orleans Announces Design Awards Gala and More.

NEW ORLEANS – The American Institute of Architects (AIA) New Orleans has announced a series of upcoming events and opportunities highlighting architectural excellence, education, and professional networking to enhance and celebrate the local architecture, engineering, and construction community.

The 2025 AIA New Orleans Design Awards Gala

The American Institute of Architects has announced details of its upcoming 2025 AIA New Orleans Design Awards Gala presented by Broadmoor, the Metairie general contracting and construction management firm. The Gala will take place at 7:00 p.m. on July 17 at Generations Hall, the historic events venue in the Warehouse District.

This year’s event will feature a revised format that places special emphasis on the awards presentation, followed by a networking reception with cocktails and conversation. The evening aims to honor architectural excellence and foster connections across the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) community.

More than 300 AEC professionals are expected to attend, offering increased visibility for participating firms. Sponsorship opportunities include presenting, bar, and table sponsorships, as well as optional add-ons such as sponsoring a Design Awards building tour, a 360-degree camera booth, and the VIP Patron Party. Tickets and sponsorship details are available at AIA 2025 New Orleans Design Awards Gala.

CEUniversity Q2 Seminar

Also in June, AIA New Orleans will host the CEUniversity Q2 seminar, a quarterly seminar series offering continuing education credits for architects. The Q2 seminar will focus on historic preservation.

The session will be held on June 26 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the AIA Center for Design.

“Firm Crawl”

Later that evening, the AIA Emerging Professionals Committee will hold a “Firm Crawl,” a guided networking event where participants tour the offices of architectural firms Studio West and Bell-Butler Design & Architecture. Participants will learn meet their teams and gain insight into their design approaches and projects.

Scheduled from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on June 26, the event will feature brief presentations and refreshments at both locations.

Studio West, a woman-owned firm, specializes in architecture and interior design across a range of sectors and holds several DBE and SBE certifications.

Bell Butler, also woman-owned, focuses on collaborative, resourceful architectural solutions with a sensitivity to context and material. The crawl is sponsored by Woodward Design + Build.

About the American Institute of Architects

The American Institute of Architects, is a professional organization for architects in the United States. Founded in 1857, its mission is to support the architecture profession through education, advocacy, professional development, and setting industry standards.

The AIA offers resources such as continuing education, contract documents, conferences, and events like the Design Awards to promote excellence in architecture and design. Local chapters, such as AIA New Orleans, serve regional members by organizing community events, providing networking opportunities, and advocating for quality design in the built environment.