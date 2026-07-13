NEW ORLEANS – Contrary to fears that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace public relations and marketing professionals, communications leaders across the greater New Orleans region say the technology is actually increasing the value of credible content, earned media and strategic communications because AI relies heavily on trustworthy third-party sources when generating information.

“AI has impacted the way we do business in the public relations and strategic communications space immensely,” said Amy Collins, CEO of Gambel Communications.

Collins said that while generative AI tools such as ChatGPT can quickly generate polished writing, they are not replacing public relations professionals because AI systems still depend on information created and distributed by people.

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“Are we being replaced by ChatGPT because it can write something eloquently in 30 seconds? The answer is a resolute no,” she said. “In fact, AI-generated search relies heavily on the content we place for our clients.”

“Consider that 95% of AI citations come from news articles, third-party blogs and industry analysis,” Collins said.

Collins said communications professionals are increasingly writing not only for human audiences but also for AI systems that rely on credible published information.

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“AI actually increases the value of getting clients mentioned in credible media sources and online publications,” she said.

AI Enhances Human Expertise

Jeffrey Ory, president and CEO of il Stratega and professor of practice in public relations at Loyola University New Orleans, said he has adopted AI as both a professional productivity tool and an educational resource.

“In my public relations and marketing practice, I use AI to assist with research, media monitoring, content ideation, message development, data analysis, and drafting communications materials,” Ory said.

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Ory said AI helps professionals move beyond routine work so they can focus on higher-value thinking.

“It’s a resource to help people move faster,” said Ory. “It allows me to think broader and more strategic about issues. It helps speed along communication and thinking and gives you time to do other things that are more important and more impactful.”

As a professor at Loyola, Ory said he also encourages students to use AI responsibly rather than avoid it altogether.

“I don’t have a problem with students using AI,” he said. “I don’t want them to use it just to copy and paste material. Copy and paste is plagiarism because it’s not original work, but using AI to get your ideas together is smart.”

“While AI has increased efficiency, it has not replaced the need for professional judgment, industry expertise, ethical decision-making, or relationship-building,” he said. “Instead, it has become a valuable tool that enhances the work I do, allowing my business to deliver higher-value strategic counsel while operating more effectively and competitively in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Communications Putting AI to Work

Organizations across the region are also using AI to strengthen communications with donors, members and stakeholders.

“I use OpenAI to help with all of my writing, including grants, emails, donor letters and campaign engagement,” said Allison Hotard, executive director of the Young Leadership Council. “It has made me more confident and helped with my workload.”

At the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana, CEO Torie Kranze said AI helps tailor content for specific audiences while also assisting with HR documents, job descriptions and internal task delegation. She said all AI-generated content is reviewed to ensure it remains accurate and relevant.

“AI is not going away – it’s never going away,” said Ory. “So, we have to embrace it and we need to do that in a smart, strategic and ethical way.”

About the Biz New Orleans 500

The Biz New Orleans 500 is an annual publication showcasing the influential leaders driving today’s regional economy and shaping tomorrow’s opportunities across the Biz New Orleans 10-parish business community. The Biz New Orleans 500 offers professional insights, biographical details and personal perspectives that reveal the real people behind the titles.