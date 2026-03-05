AI Firms Pledge to Cover Data Center Energy Costs

NEW ORLEANS — AI companies have signed a new pledge to pay for the electricity and grid infrastructure needed to power new data centers rather than shifting those costs onto utility customers. Participating companies include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, OpenAI and xAI. The companies agreed to finance the power generation and grid infrastructure required to support new AI data centers.

President Donald Trump announced the agreement on March 4, saying the commitment is intended to protect ratepayers as AI infrastructure expands. Referred to by the administration as the “Ratepayer Protection Pledge,” the initiative was unveiled during a White House meeting with executives from some of the largest companies building AI infrastructure.

“The hyperscalers and AI companies that increase electricity demand must pay for the full cost of the energy and infrastructure needed to build and operate data centers, and must not pass this cost on to the American people,” Trump said in a White House statement.

What the Pledge Includes

In addition to paying for new electricity generation, companies participating in the pledge agreed to fund transmission upgrades and other infrastructure required to deliver power to their data centers.

Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer at Google parent company Alphabet, said the pledge “affirms our long-held commitment to protect energy affordability for American households.”

The commitment also includes provisions encouraging companies to support local workforce development and hiring near new facilities and to provide backup power resources that could assist communities during emergencies.

Energy Policy Context

The pledge comes as the Trump administration has moved to expand domestic fossil fuel and nuclear energy production to meet the rapidly growing electricity demand from AI data centers.

Since taking office, the administration has issued several executive orders aimed at increasing domestic energy supply. One of those orders, titled “Unleashing American Energy,” opened additional federal lands and waters to oil, natural gas and coal development and directed federal agencies to streamline permitting for energy infrastructure projects.

The administration has also issued executive orders aimed at preserving existing coal-fired power plants and easing certain regulatory requirements affecting fossil-fuel power generation. These include “Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid” (Apr. 8, 2025) and “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry” (Apr. 8, 2025), which direct federal agencies to support coal-based electricity generation and reduce regulatory burdens affecting the industry.

In addition, the administration has promoted expanded nuclear energy capacity through executive orders and regulatory reforms aimed at accelerating the licensing and deployment of advanced reactors, including small modular reactors. Those efforts are part of the administration’s “Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” which calls for expanding nuclear generation and domestic fuel supply chains to help power energy-intensive AI data centers.

On March 4, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its first construction permit for a commercial nuclear reactor in eight years, granting authorization for TerraPower’s Natrium reactor project backed by Microsoft.

Criticism and Jurisdiction Limitations

The ratepayer protection pledge is voluntary and does not carry legal enforcement mechanisms, which has led some analysts and advocacy groups to question how effectively the commitments will be implemented. Energy policy experts have also questioned how enforceable the pledge will be.

“The president provided an unenforceable corporate commitment that has no details,” said Ari Peskoe, director of the Harvard Electricity Law Initiative.

Electricity pricing in most regions of the United States is regulated at the state level, limiting the federal government’s direct authority over how utilities allocate costs.

Questions about how data-center energy projects affect ratepayers have already surfaced in Louisiana. In January, Earthjustice filed a motion on behalf of the Alliance for Affordable Energy and the Union of Concerned Scientists asking the Louisiana Public Service Commission to investigate the financial structure of Meta’s planned Richland Parish data center and its potential impact on ratepayer protections. The filing raised concerns that the project — which would require new power plants and transmission infrastructure — could expose Entergy customers to higher costs.

Critics have also noted that the pledge does not specify what types of energy sources will be used to power new AI infrastructure, leaving open questions about the environmental impact of future data center expansion.