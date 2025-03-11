AI-Driven Flight Management System to be Showcased at Conference in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Charter and Go, a state-of-the-art AI-driven flight management system, will showcase its platform this month at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in New Orleans. The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive, and successful.

Charter and Go, which is known for its innovation and transparency, is transforming the air charter operator industry by optimizing dispatch, crew scheduling, fleet management, maintenance, sales and uninterrupted third party connections while offering a competitive price.

The software also integrates safety management systems (SMS), TSA and Aircraft Positioning and Information System (APIS) and other crucial operational features, offering a seamless experience for both operators and their clients. Charter and Go has established a positive reputation among air charter operators for its connectivity, ease of use, and consistent updates.

“We listened to operators and built a system that addresses their day-to-day challenges,” said Christian Huff, Co-Founder and CEO of Charter and Go. “Air charter operators’ decision to use Charter and Go speaks volumes about our ability to deliver the operational excellence they’re seeking. We’re thrilled to support them in becoming the most comprehensive air charter operators in the industry.”

With new features rolling out every two weeks, Charter and Go is working with customers to stay ahead of industry needs in real-time. They will be demonstrating their products at booth #131 at the NBAA-BACE conference. A private demo can also be scheduled by contacting Charter and Go at 817.518.9875.

“Charter and Go offers a robust and user-friendly solution for managing every facet of charter operations,” said Demietrius Huff, Vice President of Charter and Go. “Our partnership with air charter operators demonstrates our shared vision to push the boundaries of innovation while listening to our clients’ needs, preferences and pain points.”

The NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) is the world’s largest business aviation event, bringing together industry leaders, manufacturers, and professionals to showcase the latest innovations and discuss the future of business aviation. The NBAA is hosting the 2025 NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC2025) from March 25-27 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

This annual conference is tailored for professionals involved in scheduling and dispatching within business aviation, offering educational sessions, networking opportunities, and an exhibitor showcase. The association represents more than 11,000 companies and professionals, providing over 100 products and services to the business aviation community.

About Charter and Go

Charter and Go is an advanced flight management system specifically designed for air charter operators. With over 100 years of combined experience in commercial aviation, the company’s platform streamlines all aspects of flight operations—from crew scheduling to fleet management. Charter and Go’s mission is to simplify decision-making while improving operational eﬃciency and profitability for air charter operators. Building intelligent solutions that allow our partners to present their brand, maximize their profit, while increasing customer retention. At Charter and Go, we take the complexity out of chartering.