AHA Names Ochsner CEO New Trustee

WASHINGTON (press release) – The American Hospital Association (AHA) has elected Pete November, president and CEO of Ochsner Health in Louisiana to fill a vacancy on its Board of Trustees for a term effective Jan. 1, 2026 and ending Dec. 31, 2028. The Board of Trustees is the highest policymaking body of the AHA and has ultimate authority for the governance and management of its direction and finances.

“Being selected to serve on the Board of Trustees for the American Hospital Association is both a great honor and a profound responsibility,” said November. “Collaboration and innovation are at the heart of meaningful progress, and I look forward to working with other passionate leaders to advance health care excellence and address the critical challenges facing our industry today.”

Ochsner Health is a nonprofit health care provider in the Gulf South delivering expert care at its 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. More than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians at Ochsner cared for 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries in 2024. Ochsner recently broke ground on the future home of The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital, which will allow more children and their families to receive high-quality care closer to home.

Prior to being named CEO in 2022, November served in numerous senior leadership positions within Ochsner, including executive vice president of digital health, chief financial officer, and chief administrative officer. Under November’s leadership, Ochsner has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing health care innovation, enhancing the physician and team member experience, advocating for patient-centric high-quality care and supporting economic growth and development across the Gulf South.

He is a champion for cultivating a culture of trust, transparency and collaboration, ensuring that Ochsner teams have the resources they need to thrive in a rapidly changing health care environment and ultimately improve the health and well-being of communities across the region.

November serves on the Board of Trustees and as Treasurer of the National World War II Museum, the Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region, the Committee of 100 and the University of Kentucky Visiting Committee.

November earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Kentucky in Lexington, his juris doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law and is a certified public accountant. In addition, November serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland College of Medicine in Australia, and he is an adjunct professor and guest lecturer at Loyola University College of Business in New Orleans.

About the American Hospital Association (AHA)

The American Hospital Association (AHA) is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities.

The AHA advocates on behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, our clinician partners – including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers – and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups.

Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. For more information, visit the AHA website at www.aha.org.