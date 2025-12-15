AGU Annual Meeting Attracts Over 20,000 Scientists

NEW ORLEANS — The American Geophysical Union (AGU) will return to New Orleans Dec. 15–19 with its annual meeting at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, drawing more than 20,000 Earth and space scientists, educators, policymakers and journalists from more than 120 countries.

Known as AGU25, the event is the world’s largest gathering of Earth and space scientists and coincides with the organization’s 105th anniversary. Organizers say the meeting’s scale highlights the growth of AGU since its inaugural gathering in 1920, which drew just 25 participants.

The five-day conference will feature scientific presentations, policy discussions and public-facing programming focused on climate change, environmental resilience and scientific collaboration.

- Sponsors -

The conference theme, “Where Science Connects Us,” emphasizes cross-disciplinary collaboration and the role of science in addressing global challenges, including climate change and environmental equity.

National and International Speakers

AGU25 will feature daily keynote addresses from prominent public figures and environmental leaders.

Speakers include:

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

former New Orleans Mayor and current presidential advisor Mitch Landrieu, who will deliver the Presidential Forum Lecture on Dec. 15

National Geographic Explorer and Urban Ocean Lab co-founder Ayana Elizabeth Johnson who will speak Dec. 16 and

environmental advocate and author John Francis, known as “The Planetwalker,” on Dec. 17.

Sessions Address Climate, Innovation and Resilience

The meeting agenda includes hundreds of panels and presentations, with several sessions highlighting issues relevant to the Gulf South and coastal regions.

Notable sessions include a discussion on the U.S. Climate Collection and its role in assessing climate risks and solutions. The AGU and the American Meteorological Society (AMS) are collaborating to catalyze assessment science that advances U.S.-focused climate change research. The “U.S. Climate Collection” will synthesize critical elements of recent and emerging climate change knowledge to support future national and sub-national assessments of climate risks and solutions.

There will also be a panel on how research parks and innovation districts support Earth and space science–based communities. Panelists said that since the founding of the Stanford University Research Park in 1951, science-based research parks have played an increasingly important role in translating basic science into technologies and companies advancing quality of life around the world, including space, ocean and earth sciences. They found that when physical office and lab space for research and tech development is proximate to research universities, the most robust university-industry-government partnerships form.

- Sponsors -

A session called “Climate Extremes and Population Mental Health in the Deep South” will examine climate extremes and population mental health in the Deep South, with lessons drawn from Hurricane Katrina. Panelists say that the research consistently highlights that psychological consequences—including depression, PTSD, and pervasive anxiety—are among the most severe, pervasive, and enduring outcomes of climate disasters. They point out that the narratives of post-traumatic growth and community resilience taht have emerged offer insights into adaptation and recovery successes.

The “Lights! Camera! Traction!” session will cover how film and television shape the climate action narrative. Panelists say that climate science has had a starring role in numerous movies and television series, often with mixed results when it comes to both accuracy and levels of impact that will galvanize audiences to action. They will examine the purpose of such films, looking at the entertainment versus educational components.

Local Impact

AGU officials expect the event to reinforce New Orleans’ long-standing relationship with the scientific community while spotlighting the region’s role in climate research, resilience planning and environmental dialogue.

Organizers have also incorporated New Orleans–focused experiences designed to connect attendees with the city’s history and community. Optional activities include a Hurricane Katrina and New Orleans history tour led by climatologist Barry Keim of LSU Health Sciences Center, as well as a volunteer-focused Puppy Yoga event benefiting Take Paws Rescue, a local nonprofit.