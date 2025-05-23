Agile Cold Storage Opens New Facility

PEARL RIVER, La. — Agile Cold Storage officially opened its new state-of-the-art cold storage facility in Pearl River on May 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local and state leaders. The event took place at the company’s new location at 39200 Pearl Parkway, with representatives from the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation, Ti Cold, and Louisiana Economic Development joining Agile executives for the occasion.

“The future home of Agile Cold Storage in Pearl River, near the nexus of Interstates 10, 12, and 59, is an ideal site for this project and further reinforces our message that St. Tammany is the best-positioned location in the Gulf South for significant logistics and distribution economic development projects,” said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation.

The 150,000-square-foot facility represents an investment of more than $49 million and is expected to create approximately 100 new jobs in the region. Parish President Mike Cooper and Pearl River Mayor Pro Tempore Tim Moray were among the local officials present at the ceremony, which also featured guided tours of the facility for attendees.

“Agile Cold Storage’s investment in St. Tammany Parish demonstrates the unique logistical advantages Louisiana has to offer businesses that keep America’s supply chains flowing smoothly. This project is a win for the North Shore, the state economy and the workers of Louisiana,” said Susan Bonnett Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

The project strengthens the logistics and distribution infrastructure in St. Tammany Parish, providing advanced automated storage capabilities for a range of temperature-sensitive goods. Guests were advised to bring coats for the tours due to the nature of the cold storage environment.

“From the bayous to the bustling cities, our new warehouse in Louisiana is not just bricks and steel; it’s a testament to our growth and dedication to serving this incredible community with efficiency and pride,” said Don Schoenl, President and CEO of Agile Cold Storage.

The new facility adds to Agile Cold Storage’s growing portfolio in the Southeast and highlights continued investment in regional supply chain capacity.

“This investment from Agile Cold Storage is a testament to the region’s competitive incentive offerings, strategic location and robust infrastructure. These operations will help bolster St. Tammany Parish’s position as a key player in the global logistics industry,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc.

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the lead economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany EDC’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany. Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany EDC has facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish. For more information about St. Tammany EDC, please visit stttammanyedc.org.

About Agile Cold Storage

Headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, Agile Cold Storage offers diversified storage and logistics solutions customized to fit client needs. The company aims to deliver better, faster and more cost-efficient supply chain solutions while maintaining a commitment to upholding the highest level of customer service. Focusing on safety and service, Agile partners with North American food manufacturers, processors and growers in need of temperature-controlled warehouses to service their customers and brings proven technologies and flexible problem-solving to assist in resolving supply chain challenges. Learn more at AgileColdStorage.com.