AFP-GNO Names 2026 Philanthropy Award Honorees

NEW ORLEANS — The Association of Fundraising Professionals – Greater New Orleans Chapter (AFP GNO) has announced the honorees of the 2026 National Philanthropy Day Awards, presented by Gambel Communications, as the organization marks the 40th anniversary of National Philanthropy Day.

While National Philanthropy Day is officially recognized each year on Nov. 15, AFP GNO will celebrate this milestone year with a breakfast celebration on Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday, at The Cannery. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for networking, with programming beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Each year, National Philanthropy Day honors the individuals, organizations and businesses whose generosity and leadership strengthen the Greater New Orleans community.

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“Philanthropy Day is a special opportunity to pause and celebrate the individuals, organizations, and community leaders who make a lasting difference through generosity and service,” said Michelle Hebert, president of the AFP Greater New Orleans Chapter and director of development of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. “It is a day to recognize the power of philanthropy, honor those who inspire us, and remind our community that when we come together, we can create meaningful and lasting change across Greater New Orleans.”

2026 National Philanthropy Day Honorees

Outstanding Philanthropist: Stephen and Sandy Rosenthal

Stephen has provided steady, behind-the-scenes leadership across several of the city’s charter school networks, helping strengthen the systems and talent pipelines behind New Orleans Public Schools’ recent academic gains, while Sandy founded Levees.org and has spent nearly two decades advocating for post-Katrina flood-protection accountability and infrastructure resilience.

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Kim Boyle

A longtime civic leader, Kim currently chairs the boards of the Amistad Research Center and GNO, Inc., and holds leadership roles with Tulane University, Dillard University, Touro Infirmary and LCMC Health, bringing sustained, hands-on volunteer leadership to organizations across the region.

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Jay Huffstatler

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With more than two decades of nonprofit fundraising experience, Jay currently serves as executive director of the OnPath Foundation and as president-elect of AFP Greater New Orleans, having helped raise millions of dollars for organizations including the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity.

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Vance Andry and Abby Naquin

As Blood Cancer United Student Visionaries, these two high school varsity athletes led a team of roughly 20 students in a seven-week campaign that raised more than $57,000, exceeding their $50,000 goal, inspired in part by a close friend’s own battle with leukemia.

Outstanding Leadership in Corporate Philanthropy: Entergy

Through the Entergy Charitable Foundation and deep employee volunteer engagement, Entergy has invested in affordable housing, disaster recovery, education and workforce development across the region, including major support for Rebuilding Together New Orleans’ home-repair programs.

Outstanding Foundation: Emeril Lagasse Foundation

Since 2002, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation has invested more than $22 million nationally in youth culinary, nutrition and life-skills programming, with deep local roots including rebuilding Café Hope’s teaching kitchen and supporting NOCCA’s culinary arts program.

Board of Directors Award: Jeff Strout, Jeff Strout Photography

For years, Jeff has donated his photography services to National Philanthropy Day and countless other nonprofit events across Greater New Orleans, giving organizations with little to no marketing budget professional-quality images that tell their stories with warmth and dignity.

“For the past 40 years, our local chapter of the world’s largest association of professional charitable fundraisers has brought the metropolitan community together to celebrate its love of humanity,” said Elton Taylor Jr., treasurer of the AFP Greater New Orleans Chapter and 2026 National Philanthropy Day chair. “As members of this profession, this milestone year makes our 2026 awards presentation an especially meaningful expression of gratitude to the community that partners with us all year long in service of extraordinary philanthropy and fundraising.”

AFP-GNO

Founded in 1980, the Greater New Orleans Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP-GNO) serves more than 160 members across the Greater New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner and St. Tammany areas. The chapter provides professional development, networking and educational opportunities for fundraising professionals, with a focus on strengthening local nonprofit organizations.