Aetna Supports Direct Care Workforce in Louisiana

HARTFORD, Conn. (press release) — Aetna Medicaid, a CVS Health® company, has announced a collaboration with National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) and MissionCare Collective to increase access to home health care for older adults and those with disabilities, and increase supports for direct care workers in Illinois, Louisiana and North Carolina.

Americans are living longer and the average proportion of life spent in good health has declined since 1990, according to recent data. This trend increases the importance of direct care workers, who provide essential services to those with physical, cognitive and intellectual or developmental disabilities as well as to older adults. A longstanding shortage of direct care workers makes it increasingly difficult for people with disabilities and older adults to live at home, and is driven by low retention rates for direct care workers, recruitment challenges and other factors. The shortage also contributes to challenges for states to administer Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) within Medicaid programs.

Initially launching in Illinois, Louisiana and North Carolina, the pilot program is funded by Aetna and brings together two national leaders committed to transforming care delivery at home. The Alliance represents providers across home care, home health, hospice and palliative services, serving as a powerful advocate for care delivered where people live. MissionCare Collective, a workforce innovation leader, offers a suite of solutions designed to build, retain and support the care workforce at scale. This collaboration aims to expand workforce capacity and improve retention, ensuring older adults and individuals with disabilities have reliable access to high-quality care in the setting they prefer — their home.

As part of the collaboration, Aetna, the Alliance and MissionCare Collective convene regularly to assess data trends and, where targeted action is needed most, to strengthen the direct care workforce and support providers. In addition, designated health care providers will implement CoachUp Care, a data-driven workforce solution from MissionCare Collective. CoachUp Care is designed to increase engagement, strengthen workforce supports, and surface actionable insights to proactively address turnover across all roles in health care. Together, these efforts aim to build a scalable, measurable framework for long-term workforce stability.

“Americans are living longer, and the persistent shortage of direct care workers is creating a significant health care gap for those that need it most,” said Dr. Chris Jagmin, Aetna’s Chief Medical Officer for Medicaid. “By bringing Aetna, the Alliance and MissionCare together, we can better identify actionable solutions to make a difference in the lives of older adults and those with disabilities.”

“We are always looking for ways to improve employee retention,” said Lisa King, Senior Vice President of Operations with All Ways Caring HomeCare, a health care provider participating in the pilot in Illinois, Louisiana and North Carolina. “Our care givers are the heart of what we do, but too often, they can earn more money in other industries. We need innovative ideas and a scalable solution to retain home care workers.”

While direct care workers are challenged to meet the rising demand for home health care needs, they often struggle with their own health care coverage. MissionCare reports that 32% of caregivers rely on Medicaid, even as they provide essential care to Medicaid beneficiaries.

Utilizing CoachUp Care, the collaboration will also help better understand the social care needs of Medicaid-eligible home health care workers. The organizations will work together to deliver strategies that enhance economic security, improve day-to-day support, and create sustainable career pathways for Medicaid members working — or seeking to work — as direct care professionals.

“We’re honored to have a seat at the table for the hard conversations that need to happen if we’re going to solve one of the biggest challenges in our care economy,” said Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of MissionCare Collective and facilitator of the workforce initiative. “This effort goes far beyond implementing technology — it’s about bringing the right people together, people with both the heart and the power to drive real, lasting change.”

“The direct care workforce is not only struggling to meet the rising demand for care but also to make ends meet,” said Dr. Steve Landers, CEO of National Alliance for Care at Home. “By working together across our industry, we can advance strategies that directly support the economic security of home health care workers and provide a more durable solution to help expand the direct care sector, which is projected to add over 1 million new jobs between 2021 and 2031.”

Among the home health care providers participating in the program are:

Illinois: Absolute Home Care Plus, All Ways Caring HomeCare, Family First Home Care, Interim Healthcare Services of Joliet, Inc., Sparta Community Hospital, UW Health Swedish American Hospital

Louisiana: All Ways Caring HomeCare, Complete Home Health

North Carolina: All Ways Caring HomeCare, Ally Home Care, Liberty Homecare and Hospice, Piedmont Home Care



