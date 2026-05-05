NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, in collaboration with Goodr, is launching a Food is Medicine Mobile Market and nutrition education program to address food insecurity and support chronic disease management across Louisiana.

The statewide tour will kick off with a launch event at AbsoluteCare in New Orleans, featuring a ribbon cutting for the mobile food market, followed by tours and interactive activities. The event will include shopping demonstrations and sessions led by health care professionals focused on nutrition, exercise, and medication management for patients living with chronic conditions.

After the May 5 ribbon cutting, the Mobile Food Market will continue its statewide tour, bringing fresh food and nutrition education directly to communities across Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

NEXT STOP:

Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Depaul Community Health Center, 3201 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118

Additional tour stops in the coming months include:

Open Health Care Clinic – Baton Rouge

Access Health – New Orleans, Bogalusa, Slidell

SWLA Center for Health Services – Lake Charles, Lafayette

David Raines Community Health Center – Shreveport

Primary Health Services Center – Monroe

At each stop, the Mobile Food Market will offer fresh produce, pantry staples, and nutrition education tailored to patients managing conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

One in six people in Louisiana faces food insecurity, which is closely linked to chronic health conditions. Backed by a $400,000 investment from Aetna, this initiative brings food access, education, and care resources directly to communities—especially underserved and rural areas.