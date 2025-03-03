Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing Showcased in Greater New Orleans Region

NEW ORLEANS – The Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing Expo & Career Fair is coming to the Fredric Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette on March 27 from noon – 5:00 p.m.

Hosted by Tri-Parish Works in collaboration with the American Job Centers and the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing and Career Fair is designed to help employers in the aerospace and advanced manufacturing fields find job seekers at all levels, from entry-level to more advanced professionals. It is also designed to link students, recent graduates, and military veterans looking for civilian careers with employers in these fields.

Tri-Parish Works is the local workforce development agency in Louisiana providing employment and training services to residents of St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes through programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

The organization connects job seekers with career opportunities, offers training programs and career counseling, and assists local businesses with recruitment, placement, and retention of a skilled workforce. Tri-Parish Works serves as a hub for both individuals and employers, aiming to boost job growth and economic development in the tri-parish region.

American Job Centers (AJCs) are a nationwide network of workforce facilities funded by the U.S. Department of Labor. In Louisiana, these centers serve as one-stop destinations for job seekers and employers by offering comprehensive services such as career counseling and job search assistance including helping individuals explore career options, develop resumes, prepare for interviews, and connect with job listings. They also provide access to workshops, occupational skills training, and educational programs to help people upgrade their skills.

Some American Job Centers also offer assist with childcare, transportation, and other needs that support a successful job search. For businesses, AJCs offer recruiting support, labor market information, and referral services to help connect employers with qualified candidates.

In Louisiana, local job centers are integrated into the state’s broader workforce development framework. They work alongside organizations like Tri-Parish Works and the Louisiana Workforce Commission to help improve employment outcomes and foster economic growth.

The Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing Expo & Career Fair aims not only to connect job seekers with employers in aerospace and manufacturing, highlighting career opportunities in Louisiana’s growing aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors and provide information on training programs and education pathways, it also aims to showcase recent technological advancements in these industries.

The demand for skilled labor in manufacturing is rising as companies integrate automation, robotics, and AI into production processes. Louisiana has been investing in manufacturing training programs to build a workforce that can meet industry needs.

In addition, Louisiana is home to several major aerospace employers, including NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing. So far, the state has seen increased investment in space exploration and defense-related manufacturing. The U.S. aerospace sector continues to expand, driven by commercial space travel, military defense projects, and new aircraft production.

Aerospace and advanced manufacturing jobs develop technical skills in things like Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining, robotics, welding, avionics, engineering, CAD software, problem-solving and critical thinking, mathematics and physics, hands-on skills such as machining, electronics, composite materials, additive manufacturing (like 3D painting), and soft skills.