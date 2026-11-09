NEW ORLEANS — Aeromexico will launch nonstop flights between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and Mexico City beginning June 17, 2027, restoring a direct connection to the Mexican capital and expanding international travel options for Greater New Orleans businesses and visitors. The year-round service, operated in partnership with Delta Air Lines, will run four days a week and provide connections to more than 100 destinations across Aeromexico’s network.

Mayor Helena Moreno announced the new route at a Nov. 9 press conference at MSY alongside airport officials and regional economic development leaders. The announcement follows years of efforts to strengthen New Orleans’ air connections with Latin America.

“This is an exciting day for New Orleans and our entire region,” said Moreno. “Expanding our international connections creates new opportunities for visitors, businesses and residents while strengthening the relationships that connect our communities around the world. We welcome Aeromexico’s investment in our market and look forward to the opportunities this new service will bring.”

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The new route will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays using Embraer 190 aircraft with seating for 99 passengers, including 11 seats in Premier class. Aeromexico will operate the flights under its joint cooperation agreement with Delta, which has served the New Orleans airport for decades.

Since May 2017, Aeromexico and Delta have carried more than 50 million passengers between Mexico and the United States through their joint cooperation agreement, according to the airline.

Aeromexico to Launch Nonstop Mexico City Flights. Getty image.

New Flights Expand International Connections

Flights from Mexico City International Airport are scheduled to depart at 9:40 a.m. and arrive in New Orleans at 1:30 p.m. Return flights will depart New Orleans at 3 p.m. and arrive in Mexico City at 4:50 p.m. All times are local.

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The route will connect New Orleans directly with one of Latin America’s largest metropolitan areas, eliminating the need for travelers to connect through another airport when flying to Mexico City. It will also provide access to Aeromexico’s broader network across Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, creating additional opportunities for international business travel, tourism and trade.

“Nonstop service to Mexico City puts Greater New Orleans one flight away from one of the largest business centers in the Americas,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “Mexico is one of Louisiana’s most important trading partners, and this route will make it easier for companies on both sides of the border to meet, invest, and close deals in person. Every new international connection at MSY strengthens the region’s case as a place to build and grow a business.”

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana also welcomed the new route, citing its potential to strengthen business relationships between Louisiana and Mexico.

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“This new flight will serve as a catalyst for growth and economic development opening vital pathways and connecting our business community directly to a key trade partner like Mexico,” said Mayra Pineda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. “We celebrate this incredible step forward in keeping our region connected to the world.”

The new service expands MSY’s connections to Latin America following the discontinuation of Copa Airlines’ nonstop flights to Panama City. Although the airport continues to offer nonstop service to Cancún, the Mexico City route will provide access to another major international hub with connections throughout the region.

Part of Broader Aeromexico-Delta Expansion

The New Orleans service is part of a larger expansion by Aeromexico and Delta that includes new nonstop flights from Mexico City to Nashville, Tennessee, beginning June 13, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning June 24. Both routes will also operate four times weekly.

The airlines are also adding a second daily flight between Mexico City and Austin, Texas, beginning in June 2027. Together, the new services will expand the Aeromexico-Delta network from Mexico City to 30 destinations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Tickets for the new routes are available through Aeromexico and Delta’s booking channels.

About Aeromexico

Aeromexico is Mexico’s flagship airline, headquartered in Mexico City. The carrier operates domestic and international flights connecting Mexico with destinations across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance and maintains a joint cooperation agreement with Delta Air Lines.