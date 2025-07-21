LaVerne Toombs. AEDF Announces Interim Executive Director. Photo provided by the Algiers Economic Development Foundation.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Algiers Economic Development Foundation (AEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of LaVerne Toombs as Interim Executive Director. A seasoned leader in community and economic development, Ms. Toombs brings over two decades of experience in public service, nonprofit leadership, and strategic fundraising to this role.

Ms. Toombs has held senior leadership positions across Louisiana, including serving as Executive Director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and Regional Manager for U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. She is also the founder of Right 4U, LLC, a consulting firm supporting nonprofits and public sector organizations with fund development and organizational strategy.

“LaVerne is a proven changemaker whose deep roots in Louisiana and impressive leadership record make her an ideal fit to lead AEDF through this period of transition,” said Ben Morvant, AEDF Vice-Chair. “We are confident she will help us maintain momentum and continue serving the Algiers community with excellence.”

As Interim Executive Director, Ms. Toombs will oversee key programs, community engagement initiatives, day-to-day organizational management, and fundraising strategies while supporting the AEDF Board of Directors in the search for permanent leadership.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the Interim Executive Director of the Algiers Economic Development Foundation for the next three months. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Board of Directors for this opportunity. I look forward to utilizing every skill, talent, and experience I have to advance the organization’s mission and vision and serve the Algiers community with purpose and passion.”

For more information about AEDF, please visit www.algierseconomic.com.