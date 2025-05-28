BIA Advertising Data Announced at Louisiana Broadcasters Conference

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Broadcasters Conference, held in New Orleans on May 28–29 at the Hotel Monteleone, showcases both national and local trends in advertising. Organized by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB), the annual conference serves as a premier educational and networking event for professionals in radio, television, and digital media sectors.

Advertising is big business, with nationwide advertising revenue projected to reach $171 billion, marking a 6.1% increase over 2024. This growth is primarily driven by digital media, which is expected to account for $89.6 billion (52.4%) of the total, surpassing traditional media’s $81.3 billion (47.6%) share.

This data, including data specifically about Louisiana researched and analyzed by BIA Advisory Services and presented in their 2025 U.S. Local Advertising Forecast, was formally revealed at the Louisiana State Broadcasters Conference.

“We are excited to join our industry peers at this year’s LAB Convention to explore the changing dynamics of local radio and television,” said Tom Buono, CEO and Founder of BIA Advisory Services. “This event will highlight the resilience and untapped potential of these platforms for Louisiana broadcasters, and our data will provide insights into the current landscape, helping to identify all available revenue opportunities.”

Louisiana Advertising Trends

BIA Advisory Services analyzed the current landscape of state and local advertising spending in Louisiana and provided deeper insights into the top three Louisiana ad spending markets. BIA also analyzed the growth of CTV and OTT channels, the business sectors investing in broadcast channels, and provided insights into key opportunities for revenue growth in Louisiana’s markets.

According to BIA’s U.S. Local Advertising Forecast for 2025, advertising revenue in Louisiana, excluding political spending, is expected to rise by 5.7 percent compared to 2024, reaching $2.6 billion.

Local television is projected to account for 11.8 percent of this ad spend, while local radio makese up 7.1 percent.

Digital media is anticipated to be the growth area for both channels.

Additionally, Louisiana’s television, radio, connected television (CTV), and over-the-top (OTT) channels are forecasted to gain an extra $5.2 million in 2025, indicating significant growth for the state. Over-the-top (OTT) channels refer to content delivery services that provide video, audio, or other media directly over the internet, bypassing traditional cable or satellite TV providers and typically include platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.

BIA’s Vice President of Sales, Christina Hurley, spoke during the board meeting lunch on May 28. Hurley presented a summary of BIA’s Louisiana State Advertising Report. BIA state ad forecast reports are available for any U.S. state, along with Local Market Performance Reports that provide an in-depth look at local market advertising trends and competition.

Key Conference Speakers and Topics

The Louisiana Broadcasters Conference convenes leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the state’s media industry. Attendees are engaged in sessions covering a range of topics, including advancements in broadcast technology, the growth of digital media platforms, and strategies for revenue growth in local markets. The event also provides opportunities for participants to explore the latest industry trends, share insights, and collaborate on shaping the future of broadcasting in Louisiana.

Key speakers and participants included:

Christina Hurley : Vice President of Sales at BIA Advisory Services, who presented a summary of BIA’s Louisiana State Advertising Report.

: Vice President of Sales at BIA Advisory Services, who presented a summary of BIA’s Louisiana State Advertising Report. Joe Chautin and Mark Balkin : Legal counsel from Hardy, Carey, Chautin & Balkin, who provided insights on regulatory updates affecting broadcasters.

: Legal counsel from Hardy, Carey, Chautin & Balkin, who provided insights on regulatory updates affecting broadcasters. Helena Moreno : New Orleans City Council President, who discussed the role of local government in supporting the broadcasting industry.

: New Orleans City Council President, who discussed the role of local government in supporting the broadcasting industry. Jennifer Hale : Renowned journalist and entrepreneur, who served as one of the keynote speakers, sharing her experiences in the media industry.

: Renowned journalist and entrepreneur, who served as one of the keynote speakers, sharing her experiences in the media industry. NAB Representatives: Officials from the National Association of Broadcasters, who provided updates on national broadcasting trends and policies.

About BIA Advisory Services

BIA Advisory Services is the leading authority in providing data-driven advertising forecasts, insights, analysis, strategic consulting, and valuation services for the local media industry. Since 1983, BIA has been an essential resource for traditional and digital media companies, brands, and agencies, as well as for the FCC and other government agencies, and for the financial and legal communities that serve the media and telecommunications sectors.

BIA Advisory Services now offers comprehensive nationwide, statewide, and local market advertising intelligence forecasts through our BIA ADVantage™ service and custom data services to help clients identify their best revenue opportunities. To learn more about BIA offerings, visit BIA Advisory Services.