NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Leading impact investing firm Advantage Capital announced the expansion of its senior leadership team, promoting Greg Schwarztrauber, Ryan Dressler, and Tony Toups to Managing Director roles, strengthening the firm’s strategic direction across its government relations and tax functions.

“As we continue to scale our work and advance our investment platform, strong leadership across our core business functions is essential,” said Steven Stull, president, Advantage Capital. “Greg, Ryan and Tony have each played a critical role in advancing our strategy. Their leadership in governmental affairs and tax matters is fundamental to our ability to deploy capital effectively and expand our impact.”

Schwarztrauber will continue to lead the firm’s tax function, overseeing tax strategy across Advantage Capital’s investment funds and supporting new transactions, existing funds and exit activity.

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Dressler and Toups will continue to lead the firm’s government relations and expansion efforts, driving public-private partnerships and policy initiatives that create access to capital for businesses in urban and rural low-income communities.

“Thoughtful government engagement and tax strategy are foundational at our firm,” said Michael Johnson, managing director, Advantage Capital. “Our success in those areas ensures our freedom to operate and ability to grow.”

Schwarztrauber, Dressler and Toups have all held previous leadership positions within the firm. As Managing Directors, they will further shape the strategic direction of the firm going forward, advancing Advantage Capital’s expertise in supporting small businesses, financing affordable homes, and expanding energy infrastructure.