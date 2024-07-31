Advantage Capital Names New Senior VP to Help Accelerate Affordable Housing Platform

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans-based Advantage Capital, an impact investment firm, announced the expansion of its state low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) business line, which invests in affordable housing initiatives to help ensure family and community stability across the country, with the addition of industry veteran Natalie Moretz as senior vice president.

“We are thrilled to welcome Natalie to the team,” said managing director Cindy Colvin, in a press release “With a well-documented track record of success in the industry, Natalie will play an important and essential role in our affordable housing investment strategy.”

Advantage Capital focuses on driving capital to underserved areas. The firm provides flexible financing to growth-ready entrepreneurs and industries located in communities that often lack access to conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $4 billion in more than 900 companies to support more than 67,000 jobs. The firm also invests in affordable housing developments and renewable energy solutions to grow economies and communities.

In her new position, Moretz will be working across the capital markets function and be primarily responsible for originating investor tax credit equity for the firm’s state low-income housing tax credit funds. She will work with an established team to help developers finance their new construction, rehabilitation and mixed-use developments – building upon Advantage Capital’s more than 30-year history of impact investing, including expertise in efficiently structuring and closing complex transactions. Prior to joining Advantage Capital, Moretz held progressively senior roles at Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, AllianceBernstein and Citigroup Global Markets.

“I am excited and eager to join this talented team and accelerate the firm’s already impressive growth within the affordable housing space,” said Moretz. “Affordable housing finance is increasingly important in America, and we are ready to expand our footprint in the industry.”

Advantage Capital has syndicated more than $2.4 billion in state tax credits – and more than $2.3 billion in federal credits – and is currently active for state LIHTC in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.