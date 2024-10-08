Login
People on the Move

Advantage Capital Hires New VP to Lead Investor Relations

October 8, 2024

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Advantage Capital, an impact investment firm, announced the expansion of its Capital Markets team, which focuses on capital formation and investor relations across the firm’s tax credit platforms, with the addition of Amy Breen Johnson as vice president.

 

“We are excited to welcome Amy to the team,” said Anne Johnson, principal, in a press release. “ She brings a solid background of experience in tax credit investing that will help expand our efforts to deliver solutions for our investors in federal and state programs as they look to increase their impact footprint.”

In her role, Johnson will focus on investor relations across the firm’s renewables, affordable housing, new markets tax credit and state tax credit platforms. She previously served as vice president of development at HRI Communities, where she managed the financing and development of affordable housing projects. During her tenure at HRI, she held various roles, overseeing diverse projects that utilized multiple financing sources, including low income housing tax credits, new markets tax credits and historic tax credits.

“I am excited to join such a fantastic team of impact investing professionals,” said Johnson. “Advantage Capital has a strong mission, and I am excited to help drive it forward.”

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

