Advantage Capital Adds Principal to Boost Renewables Team

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Advantage Capital, a leading impact investment firm that invests with intention in underserved areas, has announced the addition of Emily Rose as Principal on the firm’s Renewables Finance team. With more than 15 years of experience leading public-private partnerships, Emily brings a wealth of knowledge in tax equity, transferable credits, and incentive-based project finance to support the firm’s efforts to expand access to clean energy.

In her role, Emily will lead strategic initiatives and structure high-impact renewable energy investments that prioritize both energy security and economic vitality. Her responsibilities include originating and executing transactions, collaborating with investors, and contributing to the continued growth and development of the team.

“Emily’s track record in scaling renewable energy solutions, particularly through tax credit strategies, brings tremendous value to our work,” said Tom Bitting, Managing Director at Advantage Capital. “She is a seasoned leader with a proven ability to connect innovative financing with communities that need it most. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Prior to joining Advantage Capital, Emily held senior positions at U.S. Bank and Schneider Electric. At U.S. Bank, she led a team of 60 responsible for billions in annual investments and tens of millions in fee income. At Schneider, she was instrumental in bringing more than $1.7 billion in new tax credit investors to the market, largely through transferable credits that supported decarbonization and infrastructure modernization.

“It’s energizing to join a firm so deeply committed to transforming communities,” said Rose. “I look forward to helping scale our impact by delivering innovative, investor-aligned financing solutions that support energy stability across the country.”

Advantage Capital has secured more than $1.9 billion in renewable energy capital commitments to date, helping to deliver projects that have generated enough energy to supply 416,000 homes with power. With Emily’s expertise, the firm will further expand its reach, driving clean energy adoption in underserved markets nationwide.

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital is a leading impact investment firm with an emphasis on driving capital to underserved areas. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $4.3 billion in over 1,000 businesses to support more than 77,000 jobs. Advantage Capital’s work in small business, affordable housing, and renewable energy provides measurable impact alongside competitive returns. Learn more at www.advantagecap.com.