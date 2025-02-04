Advanced Aviation Team Sees Surge in Private Aviation Bookings for the Super Bowl

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS - With just a few days to go until Super Bowl LIX, private aviation companies have been gearing up to accommodate the surge in demand from high-profile attendees. Celebrities, corporate executives, and affluent fans are flooding the billion-dollar private aviation industry booking private flights designed to deliver speed, convenience, security, and exclusivity.

According to Truly Experiences, a company built around curating experiences, the private jet industry, valued at approximately $23 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $36.94 billion by 2028, reflecting a growing market for personalized air travel.

Gregg Brunson-Pitts, founder and CEO of Advanced Aviation Team, says that while his company primarily focuses on political leaders’ travel and Fortune 500 companies that do corporate roadshows, they are experiencing a surge in demand from individuals, groups, and families for private aviation for the Super Bowl this year.

“Super Bowl travel requires an incredible amount of detail,” Brunson-Pitts said. “Airports have to choreograph the arrivals and departures carefully using timed slots which companies purchase in advance.” Even before the teams are determined, a behind-the-scenes barter system takes place, he explained. Larger aviation companies often secure multiple slots, which smaller operators then purchase from them. “They don’t mark up the prices, but they hold onto their slots to make sure their clients have first access,” he said, likening it to a clearinghouse system.

Other leading private aviation operators that specialize in charter services that are flying into New Orleans for the Super Bowl include Air Charter Advisors, Ex Jets, VistaJet, CharterJet One, Global Air Charters, Global Charter, ACC Aviation, Paramount Business Jets, Mercury Jets, SHY Aviation, Jet Luxe, and JetOptions Private Jets. This wave of arrivals and departures means Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the New Orleans Lakefront Airport have been preparing for the spike in private flights many weeks in advance.

The Lakefront Airport normally manages the smaller, single-engine Cessnas, Beechcraft Bonanzas, and Gulfstream 500s so they are having to make some adjustments in terms of their scheduling processes, their hanger operations, and their teams, with more staff on hand. Accommodating the nearly 1,200 private aircraft expected during the Super Bowl means handling more than triple its usual traffic even during major events.

As a charter broker, Advanced Aviation Team doesn’t own or operate aircraft but instead negotiates on behalf of clients. “We customize flights based on the client’s budget and needs,” Brunson-Pitts said. “Some may need a small jet for just two or three passengers, while others require a larger aircraft with a flight attendant, extra luggage space, and catering.” The company also arranges international travel to destinations including Europe, Australia, and Africa.

“The supply of aircraft and operators is limited during special events like the Super Bowl. When demand skyrockets, so do the prices set by aircraft operators,” said Brunson-Pitts.

Another growing factor is the rising fees charged by fixed-base operators (FBOs)—terminals that provide ground services such as fueling, hangaring, tie-down, parking, and aircraft maintenance. “In the last year or two, event fees at FBOs have become exponentially higher, especially since COVID,” Brunson-Pitts said. “They are requiring private providers to pay significantly higher surcharges that are tacked on for special events.”

There are several other factors relating to events like the Super Bowl add an extra layer of complexity. For example, the Super Bowl is classified as a Special National Security Event (NSSE) which means there are many more security hoops to jump through compared with regularly flight planning. On top of this, Super Bowl clients wait to book private flights until after they know their team is playing, adding a last-minute rush to the already high-demand travel period.

In addition to private jet services, Advanced Aviation Team also arranges VIP airliner charters for groups larger than 15 passengers. “We do really well with these larger airliners, and we’re handling one for the Super Bowl,” Brunson-Pitts said.

As the Super Bowl approaches, private aviation companies must balance the heightened demand for luxury travel with these operational constraints.