Advance Tickets for Cirque du Soleil Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Created 15 years ago, the famous show OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) by Cirque du Soleil will be in New Orleans with a renewed version. After months of work, the OVO team will be presenting a new iteration of the show: a reimagined set design, new acrobatic acts, original characters, reimagined costumes, and reinvented music.

The OVO performance will feature an insect colony, bringing together 53 acrobats and musicians in

a show for both adults and children.

After captivating audiences in 40 countries around the world, OVO is returning to North America and will be presented at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans September 18-21. Advance tickets will go on sale to the public on March 17 with Club Cirque Members already having access here. For a free subscription, visit here.

- Sponsors -

Performance Schedule

OVO will perform in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center from September 18-21 as follows:

Sept. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 20 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 21 at 1:00 p.m.

About OVO

“From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination,” said the Cirque du Soleil statement. “Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance.”

Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 53 artists, OVO brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in 40 different countries.

- Sponsors -

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Last year, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrated 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity.

Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities.

The Cirque du Soleil Story

French for “Circus of the Sun,” Cirque du Soleil is a Canadian entertainment company founded 1984 in Quebec by former street performers Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix. Their performances combined elements of street theater, juggling, and fire-breathing and, after securing funding, they debuted the first show “Le Grand Tour du Cirque du Soleil” during the 1984 Fête foraine festival.

The company does not use any animal acts. It expanded to shows in the United States with “We Reinvent The Circus” which established its international reputation. Over the decades, Cirque du Soleil continued to innovate and expand, producing shows that toured worldwide with more than 180 million people having now seen the show in 450 cities across 90 countries.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic nearly saw its demise when it was forced to suspend 44 active shows and layoff approximately 95% of its staff. But since then it has recovered and now employs around 4,000 people.