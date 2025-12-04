ADP Data Shows Jobs Fall by 32K in November

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Private employers cut 32,000 jobs in Nov. according to the ADP National Employment Report issued on Dec. 3. These cuts mark the first decline in national payrolls since spring 2023. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees shed an estimated 120,000 positions which is a large enough contraction to outweigh the combined medium and large company job gains.

ADP’s chief economist, Nela Richardson, described the pullback as broad-based. “Hiring has been choppy of late as employers weather cautious consumers and an uncertain macroeconomic environment,” Richardson said. “And while November’s slowdown was broad-based, it was led by a pullback among small businesses.”

Economists had anticipated modest job growth in Nov., with Dow Jones forecasting an increase of about 40,000 positions based on recent hiring patterns. Instead, ADP reported a sharp decline, a reversal that caught forecasters off guard and demonstrating how quickly labor-market conditions have shifted.

With federal labor statistics delayed by the prolonged government shutdown and the next jobs report not expected until Dec. 18, analysts are relying on private-sector indicators like ADP for timely signals, even though the report is a less rigorous measure than the government’s monthly Employment Situation.

Widespread Losses Across Key Industries

Wage growth also showed signs of cooling in Nov. with pay for workers who stayed in their jobs rising 4.4% over the past year, slightly below October’s pace.

Several major industries reduced headcount last month:

manufacturing shed 18,000 jobs

construction fell by 9,000

The information sector and professional & business services also posted notable declines according to the ADP Report.

Across service-providing industries overall, payrolls dropped by roughly 13,000 positions.

Not every sector contracted. Education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and natural resources and mining expanded payrolls. Richardson highlighted natural resources and mining as a relative bright spot, linking the gains to infrastructure and data-center development requiring substantial power and resource inputs.

Because sectors such as health care, energy and hospitality carry outsized weight in Louisiana and New Orleans, gains in those industries at the national level could translate into a stronger regional payoff here though exactly how much remains uncertain.

Volatility Adds Pressure Ahead of Fed Meeting

The November ADP Report adds to a pattern of uneven hiring across recent months. Four of the last six months’ worth of ADP releases show that payrolls at private companies have contracted. These contractions pointed to weakening momentum, but Nov. marks the first time since spring 2023 that total private-sector employment fell outright.

Financial markets have reacted quickly to the latest figures according to a report by NBC News, with gold prices rising as investors bet that weakening job numbers could strengthen the case for a deeper rate cut. The Federal Reserve remains divided over how aggressively to ease policy ahead of its Dec. 9–10 meeting, and the absence of federal data complicates those decisions.

Until the government resumes normal reporting, the ADP release remains the clearest window into shifting employment conditions, and November’s results suggest the labor market has entered a more uncertain phase heading into the year’s end.

Inside the ADP Employment Report

The ADP National Employment Report is a monthly snapshot of private-sector hiring based on payroll data from millions of U.S. workers processed by Automatic Data Processing, a company that has provided payroll and human-resources services for more than 75 years.

Produced in partnership with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, the report tracks changes in employment and wages across company sizes and industry sectors. Although it does not include government employment and differs methodologically from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Situation report, ADP’s release is closely watched because it offers an early indicator of labor-market trends ahead of federal data.