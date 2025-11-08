Adler’s to Close After 127 Years as Owner Retires

NEW ORLEANS – Adler’s, one of New Orleans’ oldest and most storied family businesses, is closing its doors after 127 years. The high-end jewelry and gift retailer, once known as the “Tiffany’s of the South,” announced the retirement of its fourth-generation owner and family patriarch, Coleman E. Adler II, marking the end of an era for Canal Street and for one of the city’s most enduring names in retail.

End of an Era – Adler’s Canal Street Landmark

Adler, 82, said he made the decision to close the company’s two stores, the flagship location at 722 Canal Street and the Metairie store at 2937 Veterans Boulevard, as part of his retirement plans. “After much thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to retire,” he said. “After 62 years in the business, I’m looking forward to enjoying time off. We are confident that now is the right time to move to the next chapter of our lives.”

“Dad has worked hard his whole life, and I’ve been blessed to be part of our family business, right by his side,” said Tiffany Adler. “Now, he wants to retire, and I wholeheartedly support his decision. He deserves to have time to himself. Personally, I have enjoyed working with the Adler store family, our community and being part of our customers’ life celebrations. Watching him make this decision has me thinking about my own future. Closing the stores frees me to contemplate the impact I want to have in New Orleans, as a businesswoman, as a philanthropist and as a community volunteer.”

A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Community

Founded in 1898 by Coleman E. Adler I, a Slovak-born jeweler who settled in New Orleans, the store quickly became synonymous with tradition and craftsmanship. The store relocated to Canal Street in 1902 and, by 1909, settled into its longtime home, where it designed the Louisiana Centennial coin, the Tulane–Centenary silver football trophy, and countless custom Mardi Gras pieces.

Through five generations, Adler’s has been a destination for fine jewelry, gifts and housewares, helping generations of New Orleanians celebrate life’s milestones.

“I’m honored to have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with dad for 30 years, and I’m excited for him. He’s earned the opportunity to take time for himself,” said Coleman E. Adler III (C.E.). “Closing the stores frees me to explore my own endeavors. It opens my career up to professional, civic and personal pursuits. As happy as I am for dad, I’m also energized by the prospect of plotting my next chapter.”

Under Coleman Adler II’s leadership, the company expanded to additional locations in Metairie, Baton Rouge and Gretna while adapting to decades of shifting retail trends. Yet like many legacy jewelers, Adler’s faced rising costs, changing consumer habits, and consolidation among luxury brands. Nationally known designers have increasingly limited partnerships with independent retailers, while tariffs and the rising price of precious metals have further strained operations.

“I am so extremely proud of my father and all that he has accomplished with Adler’s over so many decades,” said Millie Adler. “His decision to retire is well-deserved, and I am thrilled that he will finally have time to relax and enjoy life outside of work. While Latrobe’s LSB Museum has always been a separate business with its own story, I share with others a deep respect for the legacy of Adler’s and our family history in New Orleans. I look forward to continuing that legacy at Latrobe’s – celebrating life’s milestones and contributing to the city we all love.”

The Adler family has said the Canal Street building, an iconic fixture since 1909, will remain in family hands. Adler’s four children, all of whom have pursued careers outside the company, plan to continue the family’s legacy of civic and business leadership in New Orleans. “Our whole family has deep gratitude for the loyalty, friendship and trust so many clients have shared over the decades,” Adler said. “Their support has been instrumental to our success in 127 years of serving New Orleans.”

“With a 63 year career, and 53 years as president, my dad has been the most impactful and influential personality in the history of the business and has certainly earned his retirement. Throughout my career as an attorney and businessman, I have always benefited from my association with both the store and my dad, both always being held in high esteem in the community,” said Mickal Adler.

In retirement, Adler plans to focus on philanthropy and community work in education, the arts, and historic preservation, continuing the family’s long tradition of service to the city.

Starting Nov. 10, Adler’s will hold a storewide retirement sale at both locations, continuing until all inventory is sold.