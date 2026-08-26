Adler Heritage Launches With Historic Products

NEW ORLEANS – Tiffany Adler has launched Adler Heritage, a New Orleans-based online retail brand that will reproduce and sell products previously designed and manufactured by Adler’s, the longtime New Orleans jewelry and gift retailer that announced its closure last year after 127 years in business.

Adler Heritage offers home décor, gifts and collectibles tied to the former retailer and New Orleans traditions, while also providing historical information about the products and their connections to the city.

The new venture follows the retirement of Coleman E. Adler II, who announced in November that Adler’s would close its Canal Street and Metairie stores. Founded in 1898, Adler’s became known not only for jewelry but also for china, silver, giftware and products designed specifically for the store.

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Tiffany Adler, who served as vice president of Adler’s, previously said she obtained the rights to reproduce about 20 of those Adler-exclusive products. They include restaurant soup bowls, rosary bracelets, commemorative Christmas ornaments and the signature Galatoire’s water carafe. Adler Heritage plans to reintroduce those and other products through a series of collections.

“Adler Heritage is rooted in the belief that the objects we surround ourselves with tell the story of who we are,” Adler said. “For generations, these pieces have been part of the celebrations, traditions and memories that define New Orleans. Adler Heritage allows us to preserve that legacy while inviting new audiences to discover the craftsmanship, history and culture behind every collection.”

The inaugural collection, “Adler’s Time,” is inspired by the historic Adler’s time clock at 722 Canal Street, the site of the company’s longtime flagship store. The collection turns the clock into three collectible items.

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Future collections are expected to feature dining-related products, wearable items and other historic pieces from the Adler archives.

Adler Heritage Historic Resource

In addition to selling products, Adler Heritage plans to expand its website with editorial and educational material explaining the history and traditions behind its collections. The company describes the platform as both an online retail destination and an archive of products associated with the Adler name and New Orleans culture.