NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Adams & Reese LLP announced the addition of Government Relations Advisor Ryan J. Templet to its Intersection of Business & Government (IBG) Practice.

With more than 15 years of experience working inside and around the Louisiana State Capitol, Templet offers clients a rare combination of legislative experience, senior-level legislative advocacy, policy development, and coalition building. Throughout his career, he has built lasting relationships with public officials, staffers, and executive leadership, and is widely regarded as a trusted bridge-builder across party and industry lines. Templet is committed to aligning clients’ needs and objectives with effective public policy while navigating them through the complexities of Louisiana’s legislative and regulatory landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Adams & Reese IBG team,” said Charles Henry, Louisiana Government Relations Team Leader at Adams & Reese. “His deep roots in Louisiana government, combined with his extensive experience advocating for clients across a wide range of industries, make him an invaluable addition to our Government Relations practice. Ryan’s ability to build relationships and bridge divides will serve both our clients and team exceptionally well.”

- Sponsors -

Before joining Adams & Reese, Templet spent five years as a professional legislative staffer in the Louisiana Senate, including working under former Senator David Heitmeier and former Senate President John Alario. In those roles, he gained deep institutional knowledge of legislative leadership, budget negotiations, committee processes, and the political dynamics that drive lawmaking in the state.

Following his tenure in the Senate, Templet spent over a decade representing national, regional, and Louisiana-based clients before both the state’s Legislative and Executive branches. He has worked across a broad range of regulated industries, drafting legislation, shaping regulatory language, guiding clients on compliance, and mediating stakeholder disputes.

“Joining Adams & Reese is a great opportunity to combine my experience, relationships, and understanding of Louisiana government and the legislative process to deliver strategic value to the firm’s clients,” said Templet. “My focus has always been on bringing people together to solve problems, and I am deeply invested in advancing policies that promote economic growth, stability, and opportunity for Louisiana businesses and communities. I look forward to bringing that same approach to delivering value as part of such a talented and respected team.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

A Louisiana native, Templet graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He is based in New Orleans and will provide guidance to clients on both state and federal government relations matters across Louisiana.

To learn more about the Adams & Reese Intersection of Business & Government Practice or to see a full list of services, visit www.adamsandreese.com.