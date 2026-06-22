Gif Thornton – Adams & Reese Celebrates 75 Years. Photo provided by Adams & Reese.

NEW ORLEANS – As law firms across the country navigate rapid growth, lateral hiring competition, evolving client expectations, and emerging technologies, Adams & Reese marks its 75th anniversary by highlighting a principle that firm leaders believe has fueled its success for decades: culture matters.

Founded in New Orleans in 1951, Adams & Reese has grown into an Am Law 200 firm with nearly 350 attorneys and government relations advisors across 20 offices throughout the southern and western United States. While the firm’s footprint has significantly expanded over the decades, firm leaders attribute much of that growth to a culture built on collaboration, collegiality, leadership development, and a shared commitment to client service.

“People often talk about growth and culture as if they’re competing priorities,” said Gif Thornton, Managing Partner of Adams & Reese. “We’ve always viewed them as interconnected. Our culture is one of the reasons we’ve grown without compromising our core values.”

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That approach is reflected in what firm leaders call “The A&R Way,” a set of shared values that has helped shape Adams & Reese’s culture for generations. The A&R Way emphasizes integrity, team spirit, requisite intelligence, a positive attitude, and an engine, traits that guide how attorneys and professionals work together, develop future leaders, and serve clients.

Adams & Reese – Culture as a Growth Strategy

For Adams & Reese, collaboration is more than a cultural aspiration. It is a business strategy.

The firm’s growth strategy is organized around practices rather than solely office expansion. This approach encourages attorneys to build client teams that draw on experience and capabilities from across the firm. The model allows the firm to match clients with the right talent regardless of geography, while also creating stronger relationships among attorneys and practice groups.

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Adams & Reese pursues growth with intention, whether through strategic acquisitions or the addition of individual rainmakers, while remaining focused on building integrated practices across offices, industries, and disciplines. That philosophy supports the firm’s continued expansion among nationally recognized practices, including construction, government relations, intellectual property, financial services, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and regulatory compliance. Most recently, Adams & Reese doubled the size of its Global Intellectual Property practice, and serves clients across Asia, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America.

“We’ve always believed that organizing around practices rather than location is what allows us to deliver the best talent to our clients, regardless of where they sit,” said Mitch Boult, IP Partner and Liaison Partner for Growth at Adams & Reese. “That practice-based approach has fueled our growth in a very deliberate way. The rapid scaling of our IP practice didn’t happen by chance. It happened because we build teams that draw on capabilities from across the firm. When you have that kind of foundation, rooted in collaboration and a shared commitment to the work, expansion isn’t a leap of faith. It’s a natural next step.”

While exceptional client service remains a guiding principle, the firm’s commitment to culture runs deeper. Adams & Reese has placed significant emphasis on succession planning, leadership development, and creating opportunities for attorneys to build long-term careers within the firm. Leaders view those efforts as critical to preserving the firm’s identity while continuing to evolve with the legal industry.

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As technology, artificial intelligence, and changing client expectations reshape the profession, Adams & Reese believes culture will become even more important. The firm’s people-centered approach will remain central to how it adapts, helping attorneys embrace new tools, work together across disciplines, and continue delivering practical counsel to clients.

“Where do you want to be? It’s a question we’ve been asking ourselves for 75 years,” Thornton said. “The answer has always started with people, including our clients and the talent within our firm. If you invest in great people, create an environment where they can share success and stay focused on serving clients with excellence, growth follows.”

As Adams & Reese enters its next chapter, the firm remains focused on the same principle that has guided it since its founding: building a firm where talented people work together across offices, practices, and industries to create lasting value for clients, attorneys, and communities alike.

Watch Adams & Reese’s 75th anniversary video here. To learn more about Adams & Reese attorneys or to see a list of services, visit www.adamsandreese.com.